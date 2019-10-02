On Thursday, Sept. 5, 96 golfers came out for the 27th Annual Be Great Golf Challenge at Windsor Golf Club to support after school and summer programs at Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin.
The 4-person scramble event yields a gross-score (no handicaps used) winner and a net-score (handicaps used) winner. The team from Airport Business Center—including Rich Coombs, Bill Carson, Scott Balfour and Jason Schmuhl—won the gross-score event and the team from Arrow Benefits—including Stephen McNeil, Brent Mosbacher, Billy James and Kyle McCormick—won the net-score event. Major sponsors of the tournament this year included Exchange Bank and W Real Estate.
“We are so grateful for the support of our sponsors and friends that continue to participate in this tournament which has supported Windsor youth for 27 years,“ says Jennifer Weiss, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. “Along with our sponsors, we are so grateful for the support of Rich Coombs and the entire team at the Windsor Golf Club.”
Over 300 Windsor kids attend club programs every day after school at the Brooks Road Clubhouse and at the club on the campus of Cali Calmecac Language Academy. Proceeds from the Be Great Golf Challenge contributes to creating and sustaining clubs that allow all young people to achieve academic success, choose healthy lifestyles and develop good character. For more information on club programs in Windsor contact Mike Gomez, 707-838-1959 or visit http://bgcsonoma-marin.org/windsor.
-Submitted by Vanessa Miranda, Director of Communications & Marketing, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin
Photos provided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.