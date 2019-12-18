Studies have shown that foster children are more likely to struggle in school, have run-ins with law enforcement, experience homelessness or abuse drugs or alcohol. Research also shows that abused children are more apt to grow up to abuse their own kids.
CASA of Sonoma County helps foster children heal so they can live happier, safer lives. CASA volunteers — Court Appointed Special Advocates — make sure foster kids don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service systems or languish in unsupportive foster homes. CASA volunteers stay with children until their court case is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.
As the holidays approach, CASA of Sonoma County invites the community to give the gift of time and friendship to a child in foster care. Juvenile court officials have identified an additional 65 youth who need advocates and CASA is appealing to Sonoma County residents to volunteer. If you care and have about 10 hours a month to spend, being a CASA can be a very gratifying work.
“A CASA is a powerful voice in a child’s life,” said Executive Director, Millie Gilson, who adds that there are approximately 187 volunteers currently, and she hopes to recruit another 35 with the next training.
The Winter Volunteer Training, which takes place over three and a half days begins Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., then runs from Tuesday, Jan. 14 through Thursday, Jan. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Classes are held at CASA’s office at the Los Guilicos complex near Oakmont in Santa Rosa. For more information and to sign up for the CASA training, contact Millie Gilson at 707-565-6375 or info@sonomacasa.org.
Submitted by Millie Gilson, Executive Director, CASA- Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.