It was a solemn group that gathered via Zoom on May 20 for a special board budget workshop to discuss the painful and forced cuts the Windsor Unified School District is facing.
The cuts come in the wake of hearing from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office that the state will be cutting Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) funds, the backbone of any school budget, by 10%, and not funding a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). Ultimately, the proposed cuts of nearly $2 million may only be the start of some lean times to come, and the first round of cuts will receive final approval in a special meeting on Thursday, May 28 to allow for community input and discussion.
The Zoom call consisted of all five school board members, current superintendent Brandon Krueger, incoming superintendent Jeremy Decker, chief business officer Lois Standring, educational services director Lisa Saxon, human resources director Chris Canelake, Windsor District Educator’s Association president Pete Stefanisko, California School Employees Association chapter president Brad Freeland and Cali Calmecac principal Sharon Ferrer.
Stark numbers
The numbers are stark. If nothing changes by the end of the 2021-22 school year, the district will be more that $2.4 million in the hole, and by the end of the 2022-23 school year, it will be $9.6 million in arrears.
“The state has a shortfall of $54 billion and this is what it will look like for LCFF next year. No COLA funded and a 10% reduction,” said Standring. “We are in a position where we are not only having a reduction of state funding, we continue to have declining enrollment. So we are looking at a loss of $4.5 million in LCFF, and we see a much bigger decrease in revenue on the multi-year projection. For future years, they are saying the reductions will stay in place, along with a 0% COLA. I will say the governor wants to give us some relief, but it’s not clear what it will look like.”
In addition, schools will be facing “apportionment deferrals,” wherein districts will receive their payments from the state at a later time than they normally would.
“What that means is we won’t get June money until July,” said Standring. “It makes big difference for the state, but it’s hard on us. We looked at our cash flow, and we’re going to be OK for this year, it won’t put us into negative place, but next year will be a different story. We may have to borrow money, depending on the reductions. There could be big ones for April, May and June next year, and three months worth is a lot.”
One additional unknown is the ability of districts to do layoffs of contracted employees outside of the normal time frame, which usually means noticing in March and laying off in May. According to trustee Bill Adams, the state has a mechanism in place that should the LCFF drop more than 2%; districts would receive an additional time frame for layoffs with noticing by July 15 and layoffs in mid-August. However, the state has a history of overriding this allowance, and at this time it’s unclear if districts will have that option.
The tiny pieces of good financial news include the recent donation of $1 million to the district by the Lytton Tribe, who are moving forward with development on the edge of the town and whose children are expected to attend Windsor schools, and the fact that the state is lowering the required retirement contributions to STRS and PERS.
“The CARES Act allocated some money to schools ... and that has translated in $276,000, but we won’t get that until the government jumps through their hoops, and we have it earmarked to buy devices, because it’s clear that we if continue distance learning we will need to have more,” said Standring. “We received an additional $64,000 in COVID-19 relief funds and we’re using it to pay for extra food and device distribution. We’re exploring the possibility of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding, but we don’t know if we’ll spend enough to make it worthwhile to go through process.”
The grim numbers incorporate the already announced elimination of the equivalent of six full-time positions and two professional development days for staff.
Pain now or pain later
Throughout the discussion, the point was made again and again that the more cuts than can be made now, the less may have to occur in the future, but that if present cuts are insufficient the financial pain will be magnified in current years. As a result, everything was on the table.
Standring presented four different scenarios for facing these challenges. Scenario 1 consists of $2 million in cuts each year for the next three years. At the end of those years, the ending fund balance is a net positive of just over $361,000. Scenario 2 is a cut of $1 million the first year, and $2 million each successive year and the ending fund balance shows the district with a $1.6 million deficit. Scenario 3 shows cuts of $3 million the first year and $2 million in the subsequent years. It shows an ending fund balance of over $2.3 million. Scenario 4 is a one-time cut of $1 million, and shows and ending fund balance deficit of over $4.6 million.
The list of proposed cuts for this year is comprised of 18 items totaling $1,725,000. Notable items include eliminating funding for the garden program (though a grant has already been procured to fund it for the next school year), eliminating additional clerks at the elementary level, computer assistants and librarians, eliminating general ed transportation and buses (though they will remain for special education students), changing the IT director position to a manager (the current IT manager is departing in June, and the change in title would allow for the district to hire a replacement at a lower pay scale), eliminate all sports coaching stipends, eliminating support for CTE programs, eliminating the board’s medical benefits and creating five furlough days for all administrators.
They would also like to implement five furlough days for teachers and classified staff, but that would require union approval and, more importantly, the state allowing districts to lower the required number of instructional days from 180 to 175 (something the state did during the recession of 2008). This would create approximately another $700,000 in savings if it comes to pass.
Emotional conversation
When it came time to discuss the proposed cuts, emotions ran high.
“I think we need to ‘right size’ versus just cutting and it needs to happen this first year,” said trustee Rich Carnation. “Instead of $2 million, $2 million, $2 million, it might need to be $4 million and then a one and a one. If we make that right-sizing adjustment now, consistent with our revenues, we will have less pain later. Doing anything else make things more painful, and maybe the first right size move is this year and not to punt and put it off.”
“(The proposed cut list) are things we can do right now,” Standring responded. “Our hands are tied, mainly with certificated staff. This is the section we can do now, but there should also be a section we want to start talking about now that we can do when and if the certificated window opens up, and then a third level of things that we can’t make happen this year, but if we do planning we can make happen and figure out.”
In fact, most of the trustees were concerned that these cuts were not aggressive enough.
The elimination of coaching stipends was of particular concern to Carnation, who was concerned about the overall effect on the school community.
“I can tell you if you stop sports your decline in ADA is going to see a turbocharged exodus,” Carnation said. “It will make Moses look like a beginner.”
“I read that to mean we have sports and hope coaches volunteer. But does that mean no sports,” asked trustee George Valenzuela. “It’s what the coach gets, so conceivably we could have sports, assuming coaches say they’ll do it and not get paid.”
Trustee Bill Adams had a question about the special Ed program, a huge money sink for the district, and what cuts might be found there. At present, the program takes $7.7 million from the annual budget.
“I think we need to have a real clear heart-to-heart conversation about what part is state and federally-mandated and what is a nice to have program, but there is some discretion,” Adams said. “Every one of these positions is a face and family and every special ed student is someone we’re trying to nurture. But I can’t believe we don’t have anything to cut. People come here for our special ed programs. Why is that? I cannot imagine every penny is mandated. I get its our culture, but if we could talk about that, I think it would be useful.
“In that vein, have we looked at the North County Consortium (NCC) and see if can we charge our partners more? Is that feasible because we’re hosting that? We’re providing a platform and service on a pro rata basis, but maybe it needs to be pro rata plus,” concluded Adams.
“I think about special ed all the time,” Standring said. “Most of (the cost) is people. We’ve always talked that our best strategy is to do more intervention in the regular classroom and not identify as many as special ed. I agree with you should be looked at closely and maybe do special drill down on it.
“It’s hard to make projections and ask people to take a pay cut and teach unlike anything they’ve ever done,” said Stefanisko when asked to articulate the feelings of his union members. “Plus, everything about going back to school requires more money. Who pays for (personal protective equipment for teachers) and sanitation stations at every classroom and extra lunch supervision? We’re open to (furlough days) but at some point people will say ‘lay people off and quit cutting my salary.’ Five furlough days is likely doable, but the rest is difficult.”
Freeland felt his members would also be comfortable with the five-day furlough, but wanted to get more feedback from his members and asked the board to provide him with spreadsheets of the different proposed cuts.
Ultimately, the board decided that they needed more time to get public input and prepare them for the pain of coming cuts, but due to the mandated timelines for finalizing a budget, they can only get a week. The next meeting, where cuts for the coming year will be finalized, barring any layoffs if the state comes through with allowing it, is on Thursday, May 28.
The district will be putting the proposed cuts and other budget information up on their website for the community to investigate.
Please see the companion piece to this story, about the feelings of educators facing this round of budget cuts. Also see the letter from Superintendent Brandon Krueger about ways you can provide feedback before the May 28 meeting.
