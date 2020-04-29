Happy 88—On April 20, Windsor resident Rudy Hirschnitz turned 88 and despite the shelter in place orders, he was still celebrated—at a distance—by family, friends and the community. Hirschnitz is an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War. “Some family and friends came by, mostly surprise visits. A buddy of his from his Hewlitt-Packard working days showed up, and a contractor he’d worked with for years came,” according to Hirschnitz’ partner Cynthia Gibson who helped arranged the festivities. The big moment though was when the Windsor Fire Department did a “drive-by.” According to Gibson, “(it) was a total surprise. Rudy thought ‘uh oh, someone’s having a heart attack!’ It was a nice respite from indoor isolation.” Hirschnitz lives in Lakewood Village. Photos provided

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.