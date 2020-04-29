Happy 88—On April 20, Windsor resident Rudy Hirschnitz turned 88 and despite the shelter in place orders, he was still celebrated—at a distance—by family, friends and the community. Hirschnitz is an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War. “Some family and friends came by, mostly surprise visits. A buddy of his from his Hewlitt-Packard working days showed up, and a contractor he’d worked with for years came,” according to Hirschnitz’ partner Cynthia Gibson who helped arranged the festivities. The big moment though was when the Windsor Fire Department did a “drive-by.” According to Gibson, “(it) was a total surprise. Rudy thought ‘uh oh, someone’s having a heart attack!’ It was a nice respite from indoor isolation.” Hirschnitz lives in Lakewood Village. Photos provided
