New facility—On Sept. 19, members of the Windsor Town Council, Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission, Public Art Advisory Committee and Senior Citizen Advisory Commission joined Town of Windsor Staff for a joint meeting that took the form of a tour of the town’s most recent acquisition, 25 Bluebird Court, the former home of the Newsong Church. Parks and Recreation Director Jon Davis led tour. The property on Old Redwood Highway features four buildings: the church, a modular building with a full kitchen and meeting space, a modular facility formerly used as a day care, and a final building used as housing and to run programs for older children. There is also a lighted basketball court and a playground. While the long term plans for the property are still being discussed—with affordable housing being the option at the top of the list—in the short term the town is looking to utilize the facility by renting it out or using it for other public activities. At present, only building A, the former church building, is available as the other structures are not yet ADA compliant, and the play structure, while itself is certified, was placed too close to an adjoining fence to be currently allow the town to use. The church space can hold 96 people for dining or 168 in an assembly and rents for $67 to $82 an hour, depending on the renters’ designation (resident, nonprofit, etc). The town will seek to bring the other buildings into compliance as possible and open them for use at a later date. Photos Heather Bailey
