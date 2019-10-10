Matt Kolker from Government Financial Strategies presented the latest information regarding Measure F, the 2016 bond passed by voters, that will have its next set of sales later this year. The first bond issuance was in 2017 for $22 million, the next will be this year for $25.4 million. Debt service on the 2017 sale will be $37.2 million, and on the second will be $36.7 million.
According to Kolker, the bond tax rate is calculated by dividing the debt service by the assessed value, and each property in the district pays a pro rata share based in individual assessed value, not market value. As of 2019 the assessed value of the district is $5.5 billion. Individual tax levies per person will be a maximum of $48 and an average of $38 for this issuance.
There are two process for bond sale, one is a competitive process, which is essentially an auction and the other is a negotiated process, which is a sale to a preselected underwriter or lender/investor.
According to Kolker, the Government Finance Officers Association recommends “that bond issuers sell their debt using the method of sale that is most likely to achieve the lowest cost of borrowing while taking into account both short-range and long-range implications for taxpayers and ratepayers.” When considering the specific criteria, Kolker said, WUSD meets four out of the four competitive process criteria and zero out of five of the negotiated process criteria.
However, they will be doing a competitive process under the negotiated statute, wherein an underwriter is selected by a competitive process, allowing the district the best of both worlds.
“This is the process we always recommend,” said Kolker.
At the Nov. 4 board meeting a resolution authorizing financing and associated legal documents will be brought forward for consideration. Assuming that goes through, it sets the stage for a Dec. 3 bond sale at the office of Government Financial Strategies. At the Dec. 17 board meeting there will be a presentation on bond sale results and on Dec. 18 the sale will close and funds will be available for facilities projects.
Construction manager Eric Van Pelt then presented how the spending of some of those first bond sales funds was going when he made his regular construction update. The fencing project at Mattie Washburn is complete, but Van Pelt says there has been a requested change to add an additional gate on the backside of the property and he is currently getting pricing on that job. Windsor Middle School’s fencing is also compete, and Cali’s should be complete by press time, completing part of the district’s safety upgrades.
The culinary classroom at the middle school is finished and students are now using it, though there are five items remaining to be finished, including the installation of a washer and dryer.
At the high school, their upgraded culinary space is in use as is the newly opened stadium, though Van Pelt reports there are still five items each on both projects in need of completion. The library at Brooks is complete, though there needs to be some adjustment to the lighting, which are a bit too bright.
The district-wide surveillance camera systems are wrapping up, and should be done by the end of October.
In preparation for the new bond sale, several projects are now entering the design phase, according to Van Pelt, including the new Mattie classroom building, new play structures and reviewing a new roofing report.
The board also received a report about the possibility of bringing a new “micro college program” to Windsor. The program is run by the nonprofit Honors Pathway that offers essentially a fifth year program for seniors that gives them their first year of college for free, including books and a laptop.
According to the presenters from Honors Pathway, students have to opt into the program in their senior year. Students will still “walk” but the high school retains their diploma until students either complete the program or withdraw from it. The students will be listed as ungraduated in the state’s CalPads system, so their fifth year will be funded by Local Control Funding Formula revenue for the district, which is how they are able to offer this at no cost to students or the district. In addition, the program does not take all of the LCFF funding, leaving a residual amount of “free money” to go back to the district.
Students have the opportunity to earn up to 10 classes per year, equivalent to a full load, and they are general education classes, all transferable and taught by accredited professors.
It is a “mastery learning framework,” and as such it isn’t possible to earn a D or F, instead you would have to repeat the class or petition to do additional work to prove mastery. The program also provides coaching and academic support until students earn a degree and begin their professional careers.
Students have one year to complete the free year and get possession of their diploma without depressing the school’s graduation rates. It also provides the district a means to improve its college and career readiness indicator on the data dashboard, a number they need to improve.
The program is run off-site from the high school and no administrative support form the district is needed other than identifying possible participants.
The presenters made a point that his program is neither for accelerated students looking to graduate with college credit under their belt, nor for students who just need some time at a community college level (or for those who aren’t going to graduate), rather students who have the ability to start college, but are part of the percentage who drops out of college by their sophomore year, a group that is historically non-white, low income and often first generation.
The trustees were generally in favor of the program, though they all expressed some degree of “too good to be true skepticism,” and wanted time to parcel out the finances a bit more closely.
The high school’s AVID program teacher Davon Godwin expressed some concerns regarding both how the program had been presented to teachers and what resources it might take from other programs and how quickly it seemed to be coming forward.
It was decided to take some time now to do additional outreach to teachers and staff, and investigate the finances a little more. The organization would need a commitment by January or February to be able to launch the program for the coming school year. The item will return for the next meeting on Oct. 15.
