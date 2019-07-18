Not finding what you are looking for at your local library? Starting July 15, you will have access to a single, online searchable catalog of over 70 California and Nevada libraries; all you need is your Sonoma County Library card. With this new free service, called LINK+, patrons can request books, DVDs, audiobooks, music CDs and more to be delivered to their local branch. LINK+ is known for its speedy service, with most items arriving within a week.
“We’re so excited to leverage the massive collections of other libraries and make over nine million additional items available for checkout,” said Jaime Anderson, Sonoma County Library Collection Services Division Manager. “LINK+ expands on the spirit of libraries to freely share resources and will greatly benefit our patrons.”
When the Sonoma County Library catalog does not have the item that a cardholder would like to check out, they can search the LINK+ catalog. Most materials loan for 21 days, with one renewal (subject to approval of lending library). Patrons can place requests online and monitor the progress of requests any time through their LINK+ account.
The library will still offer traditional interlibrary loan service for materials unavailable within LINK+.
To learn more about LINK+, visit sonomalibrary.org/linkplus starting July 15 or navigate through the Books and More page of the website. LINK+ is free and open to all with a Sonoma County Library card.
-Submitted by Kat Gore, Sonoma County Library
