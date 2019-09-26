Growing — On Friday, Sept. 20, Sutter Hospital on Mark West Springs Road near Larkfield broke ground on a major hospital expansion. The plans for the $158 million, 67,000 square foot project include 40 additional beds, two new operating rooms, an endoscopy unit, 20 ICU beds and 11 post-anesthesia care unit beds. On hand for the groundbreaking were Sutter Hospital CEO Michael Purvis, State Sen. Mike McGuire, District 4 Supervisor James Gore, Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, Lorene Romero, president and CEO of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, and Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce.
Photos provided and Photos Lorene Romero
