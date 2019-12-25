Friendly competition between Fire Departments in Mendocino, Lake and Sonoma counties helps transform lives
During December and January, blood donors can participate in the 14th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Challenge and impact the lives of patients in area hospitals. Participants receive a special 14th annual Bucket Brigade T-shirt and can help their local fire department win the friendly challenge.
Vitalant (formerly Blood Centers of the Pacific), partners with 21 fire departments across Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties. The event is a friendly competition among participating fire departments to see which department can host the largest blood drive by enlisting firefighters, friends, family and members of the community to donate lifesaving blood during the holiday season.
It is vital to continuously replenish the blood supply to be ready when circumstances hinder the ability to collect blood. In addition, there are times when the need for blood increases and the community needs to be ready. Having an adequate blood supply throughout the year ensures that patients needs are met every day.
Every winter, blood banks face challenges on a national level. From the holidays, to flu season to winter storms, blood donations are negatively impacted. Schools are on break and many people take time off from work thus many of the usual blood drive hosts “take a break.” It is common for blood banks to experience a drop in donations over the holidays, which can lead to shortages.
Since 2006, fire departments participating in the Bucket Brigade Challenge have recruited more than 10,000 participants who donated thousands of units of blood for patients in Northern California hospitals. Last year, Healdsburg Fire Department took home the coveted Bucket Trophy with 99 participants. In 2018/2019, 855 people attended Bucket Brigade blood drives and 847 units of blood were collected.
"Everybody has been so thankful to our local firefighters for the work they did on the Kincade Fire, and we are appreciative of that,” said Jason Boaz, Fire Chief, Healdsburg Fire Department. “One thing they can do to show their support and help our community is to donate blood at our Bucket Brigade blood drive. Their donations will help save lives, which is always our first priority.”
Historically, the bucket brigade idea comes from the Great London Fire of 1666 that found community members in “brigades” as they passed buckets of water from the city’s water supply to the blaze that endangered their town and community. Vitalant Recruitment Manager Andrea Casson brought these participating fire departments together 14 years ago with the idea of “creating a modern bucket brigade that gathers our community in an effort to save lives through blood donations.”
“We are grateful to our firefighters and community members in Lake, Mendocino and Sonoma Counties for their support in helping us meet the blood needs of Bay Area patients” said Fred McFadden, Regional Director for Vitalant, San Francisco Bay Area. “The months of December and January are two of our most challenging periods of the year when it comes to ensuring hospitals have the blood they need for patient care. Last year the Bucket Brigade blood drives accounted for 20% of all red cell units Vitalant collected in the region during that time. This is an incredible achievement and we hope to see the same support this season.”
Multiple fire departments are hosting blood drives. To find one near you, please see the list below. To view other locations or to make an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org/bucketbrigade or call 877-258-4425. For your donation, please arrive well-hydrated, well-nourished, and with photo ID. For eligibility information, visit www.vitalant.org.
-Submitted by Kent Corley, Vitalant
14th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive List:
Forestville Fire Department Thursday, Dec. 26, 2 to 6 p.m., Bloodmobile: 6554 Mirabel Rd., Forestville.
Rohnert Park Department of Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Public Safety Fire Station: 5200 Country Club, Rohnert Park.
Santa Rosa Fire Department Wednesday, Jan. 8, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Bloodmobile: 2102 W. College Ave. Santa Rosa.
Sonoma County Fire District (Rincon Valley) Thursday, Jan. 9, 2 to 6 p.m. Rincon Valley Fire Station: 91 Middle Rincon Rd., Santa Rosa.
Geyserville Fire Protection District Friday, Jan. 10, 2 to 7 p.m., Fire Station: 20975 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville.
Petaluma Fire Department Tuesday, Jan. 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fire Station: 198 D Street, Petaluma.
Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1:30 to 6:15 p.m., Bloodmobile: 630 Second Street West, Sonoma
Sonoma County Fire District (Windsor) Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Station 2: 8600 Windsor Rd., Windsor
Healdsburg Fire Department Saturday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Station: 601 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg
Wilmar and San Antonio Volunteer Fire Departments Monday, Jan. 27, 2 to 7 p.m. Wilmar Fire Station: 3825 Bodega Ave., Petaluma.
Cloverdale Fire Protection District Friday, Jan. 31, 2 to 6 p.m., Fire Station: 451 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale.
