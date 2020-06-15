It’s a packed agenda at the June 16 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees, and no one will be busier than chief business officer Lois Standring, who will be leading the items related to all the budget woes.
Two public hearings on the budget will occur during this meeting, and though there do not appear to have been substantial changes from the last workshop decision on cuts, the narrative for the budget states that the current deficit will be solved by additional cuts before first interim. That timeline allows the district to get final numbers from the state and possibly have access to additional cost-cutting strategies like a summer layoff period.
The 2020-21 budget will have a public hearing, and there will also be a Public Hearing for Review of the 2019-2020 Budget and The Reserve Transparency Disclosure for the district.
Superintendent Brandon Krueger will also be presenting the latest information on what school is going to look like this fall.
There will be new biology course proposals for the high school, along with a textbook adoption proposal for anatomy and physiology.
The District-level English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) will present its annual report to the board.
Finally, they’ll be deciding the fate of a northern red oak tree at Cali that has a mistletoe infestation. Removing the tree will cost approximately $3,800, while saving the tree will require repeated treatments costing approximately $4,500 each.
Full documents and links to join the meeting can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/Public
