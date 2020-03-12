At the March 3 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees, the state of the budget and future of the schools and offices of the district were discussed.
Due to it being Election Day, the meeting was held in the district offices rather than the council chambers, which was being used as a polling place. Therefore, when students from Mattie Washburn needed to demonstrate their living wax museum project for the board, the festivities were taken outside in order to ensure enough space.
Budget looks brighter
Director of Business Services Lois Standring brought some good news to the board, as the second interim budget show the district’s finances being moved out of qualified status.
This was especially good news, given the rather grim news from the governor’s office that there would be only a Cost of Living increase in school funding, and no substantial assistance with pensions and benefits.
The reasons she cited for the improve numbers included an increased one-time revenue of $594,568 for pre-school funding, a $740,000 reimbursement from the state for clean up costs from the Kincade Fire and increase in local revenue thanks to an uptick in donations and finally a clean up of benefit accounts. This final item netted a decrease in expenditures of $500,000 thanks to changes during open enrollment.
In addition, the 2020-21 budget has several assumptions, including increasing the percentage of the unduplicated count (students which fall into multiple categories such as English Learners, students with disabilities, free and reduced lunch, etc.) but who should be counted only once, removing two professional development days for teachers, for a savings of $160,000 and a planned reduction of six certificated FTE, to save at additional $400,000 a year.
Though Standring initially said that the six positions were being eliminated due to retirements, and would simply be bringing the district in proper alignment with class ratios due to falling enrollment, there was some concern expressed by the board and the public about the potential loss of the strings teacher at Windsor Middle School. It then appeared that perhaps all the positions would not be vacated through retirement, a cause for concern among the board, but the processes of school hiring are complicated enough that it’s difficult to say for certain at the moment.
Teachers potentially in line for lay offs will receive notice on March 15, however, it won’t be until May 15 that any decision on layoffs is finalized. It is not uncommon for teachers to routinely receive the March notice, and then never get a May one, as other teachers retire, change jobs, etc.
As a result of these budgetary shifts, the district is no longer qualified, meaning it can meet all of its financial obligations for the current year and two years out, but Standring was quick to point out the district still has a significant operational/structural deficit that needs to be fixed.
The council will be holding a budget workshop at the end of the month, to help clarify ways to end the deficit and maintain a positive fund balance.
District’s place in the new civic center
Controversy has been swirling throughout town in recent months due to the town’s discussions of a project that would complete the north edge of the Town Green and provide new civic center buildings for the town, the school district, the library and the police department.
Town Manager Ken MacNab and Community Development Director Tim Ricard made a version of the presentation that has been given in several different venues, both to educate the board about the project and seeking information about the board’s interest in working with them on the project.
The district office in the new building would have 10,000 square feet of space — compared to their current 5,800 square feet — and would feature conference room and office space.
MacNab also discussed the possibility of the town leasing the now-shuttered Windsor Creek Elementary campus to use as a temporary police station and to house the activities currently being housed at the Huerta Gym. As part of those discussions, MacNab also discussed the potential phasing of the project, so that the district would potentially only have to move once.
The board expressed interest in moving forward and collaborating with the town, and that they would also be happy to consider the town leasing Windsor Creek Elementary during the construction process.
Process for acquiring new school site
MimiDene Williams, of Williams and Associates, made a brief presentation to the board on the lengthy process required by the state to approve a new school site, should the board wish to move forward with the proposed site north of Arata Lane. Her recommendation is that the school begin the process as soon as possible, and to not purchase the property until the approval process was complete.
According to Williams, the process could take about a year, but that given the potential other development in the area, some of the required reports could potentially be piggybacked with that work ultimately saving the district money.
Windsor Town Manager Ken MacNab added that the recent reports and EIR done for the annexation of the north of Arata property could certainly be utilized for parts of the process.
