Effective Monday, Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. the burn permit suspension in Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Solano counties will be lifted. CalFire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit Chief Shana Jones is formally canceling the burn permit suspension and advises those possessing valid CalFire and air quality burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.
Burn piles larger than 4-foot by 4-foot or broadcast burns must be inspected by CalFire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. Contact your local CalFire station to request an inspection.
Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and the chance of winter weather have begun to diminish the threat of wildfire. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and burn onto neighboring property.
Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning. Local agencies for Sonoma County include:
Northern Sonoma County: Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District, 707-433-5911
Southern Sonoma County and Napa County: Bay Area Air Quality Management District, 415-749-5000
Pile Burning Requirements:
- Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.
- The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.
- Do notburn on windy days.
- Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to pile as it burns down.
- Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.
- Have a shovel and a water source nearby.
- An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times.
Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. State, federal and local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health and resiliency on private and public lands.
For more information on obtaining a CalFire burn permit visit: https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/
