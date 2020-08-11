Windsor police and other local law enforcement agencies were a bit busier than normal this weekend, with two significant calls that garnered a lot of attention and concern.
The first took place on Friday, Aug. 7 at around 10:40 p.m. when callers reported someone shooting from a vehicle in the area of Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive. Though it was recorded as a shooting at a dwelling, Windsor Police Chief Ruben Martinez said it was a shooting at an empty vehicle.
“It was just a shooting, someone out in the street shot several shots and ended up leaving in a car. We looked around, and there was a vehicle with some rounds in the vehicle or holes. There were no witnesses, just a neighbor heard the shots,” he said.
Unfortunately, Martinez said it’s not the first time they’ve had a similar call in the area. “It’s not the first time we’ve had this in the last few months — a shooting in that area. There have been no witnesses to these shootings coming forward and by the time we arrive they’re gone. It’s fortunate no one’s been injured,” he said, adding it doesn’t appear any one house or individual has been targeted.
The second incident took place on Saturday, Aug. 8 at around 8:45 p.m. when a robbery in the parking lot of the Safeway on Brooks Road South was called in. According to Martinez, three individuals physically assaulted a fourth individual and robbed him, then took off.
The sheriff’s department helicopter Henry 1 was called in to assist with the search, and deputies swarmed surrounding neighborhoods, prompting panicked chatter on social media and a mistaken report than someone had been killed during the robbery.
“There were no shots fired, none of that stuff, but during that same time someone had shot themselves in the Bodega Bay area, and the reports were both coming through the scanner at the same time. So, if you heard on the scanner someone got shot, it’s because that incident occurred in Bodega at same time,” Martinez said, adding no firearms were used in the crime.
One of the suspects was located and arrested, the search continues for the other two. The victim refused medical attention for his injuries.
In addition, two firearms were recovered from a vehicle that fled Windsor police on Saturday evening, unrelated to the robbery.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
