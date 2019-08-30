Cali Calmecac was briefly locked down due to an unknown person on campus. Below is the letter parents received from principal Sharon Ferrer.
The CCLA Administration would like to inform you that at approximately 10 a.m. on Aug. 30, we locked-down the school due to the discovery of an unknown person on our campus. The person was seen running through campus and not stopping when prompted to do so.
The Windsor Police Department was contacted immediately and responded expeditiously and apprehended the suspect, in an adjacent neighborhood, within five minutes. The suspect was taken into custody and Windsor Police directed the school to lift the lock-down.
The staff and students responded exactly as they have been trained to do via our emergency drills. We are proud of our CCLA community. Everyone is safe and we are back to business as usual.
Parents, please take the time to debrief with your children when they come home from school today. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.
