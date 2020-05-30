Promotion on Wheels—On May 29, Cali Calmecac Language Academy celebrated its 8th grade class of 2020, with a drive-through promotion ceremony that observed social distancing protocols in the wake of COVID-19. Families drove up in decorated vehicles and were given swag bags and certificates by masked staff as festive music played. Teachers lined the area dancing and cheering, and students were congratulated by masked members of the board of trustees and district administration. Members of the Windsor Police and the Windsor branch of the Sonoma County Fire District were also on hand to cheer the 94 graduates and 9 valedictorians. Photos Heather Bailey

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.