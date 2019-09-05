Puns abounded and tempers flared as the Windsor Town Council discussed the future of a seven house subdivision for Sherlock Homes.
Long-time Windsor residents Bob and Kay Sherlock brought the project forward in 2018 after the General Plan had been approved. The piece of land, located at 260 Arata Lane, has been owned by the Sherlocks for 40 years.
After the project had been brought forward and approved by the planning commission earlier this year, Councilmember Sam Salmon approached the town to see if the project could be required to put in a road through the Sherlock property, into an adjoining piece of property owned by the town.
That property, known as the Manchester Property, was zoned gateway commercial in the most recent General Plan, but Salmon proposed changing the zoning and turning it into a tiny homes development, and requiring the Sherlocks to put in a road.
In response, the city planner Kim Jordan put together a presentation that offered a series of three options. Option one would keep the current Sherlock project exactly as it is. Option two would create a permanent easement for potential future development into a throughway if the tiny homes project ever went through, and option three would require them to build the throughway as part of the development of the property.
The Sherlocks had come forward during public comment at a previous meeting to express their irritation at Salmon and his interference, and to make it clear they weren’t interested in making any alterations, and their feelings clearly hadn’t cooled.
“I put this subdivision together about a year ago, spent a lot of time and expense on it, and I’m not ready to go back to the drawing board. If I were to do this, it would be Sam’s project, I’m just not going to entertain looking into that,” said Bob Sherlock. “I did all my homework when I put this together and we wouldn’t be here talking with you if I’d been told you were going to have a road going through me. This is a lot of time and expense just for Sam’s pet project here.”
Bob Sherlock also expressed concern about recently discovering that a roundabout may be placed near the property and he wondered aloud how much of his property was going to be taken by the town for that project; he also stated that he dropped the number of houses in the project from eight to seven so that he would have extra land to lose to the potential roundabout.
“Even doing seven lots, I don’t even have to knock out an oak tree, it works perfectly,” Bob Sherlock said. “I sat down with an architect and it conforms to everything the town wants ... The other thing is, Sam, you don’t even remember, when the town had to take that (Manchester) property it had two houses on there and you people tore them down. You said, ‘The town’s not in the rental business,’ but now you are, huh? Don’t make me pay for your pet projects. It’s not even up for discussion, if you decide to put road through me, I’m out of there.”
But the most fiery rhetoric came from Bob Sherlock’s wife Kay, who visibly vibrated with frustration.
“We are reasonable people. We wanted to do this 20 years ago, but they took our property because they needed to put Los Amigos somewhere different. At that point, we had to rearrange our property that you took from us by eminent domain and you left us a bunch of trouble,” she said. “Now, when the General Plan was brought forward last year, and normally I stay out of this, it’s my husband’s deal, but we came to you and asked specifically is there any road designated to go through the property, and we decided at that point to go ahead and have some fun after being on this property.
“Then all of a sudden the plans all changed, not only do you want to put a driveway, but a major road through it, Mr. I-want-to-put-tiny-homes-Salmon. Is this really the way the town wants to treat people hat have been here forever?” she continued. “We’ve already gotten rid of two pieces of property because of all the garbage that goes on here! And now, we’re back to square one. If we had never brought this project forward, we wouldn’t even been discussing Manchester. No one could care less about it and now, all of a sudden, it’s something we want to put tiny houses on. All I know is, if we had never brought this project forward, none of you would even be discussing Manchester right now, it’s a commercial piece of property.”
Salmon tried to defend his position, while acknowledging that the Sherlocks likely didn’t care, stating that the state and county has strongly recommended that municipalities look at using city or town owned land to create affordable housing options.
Mayor Dominic Foppoli tried to see if the Sherlocks would be amenable to being financially compensated for the addition of the throughway, to which Bob Sherlock reiterated that he would simply walk away from the project and leave the land undeveloped, rather than bend to unfair demands.
Other councilmembers, while stating their support for potentially putting tiny homes on the Manchester property, felt that no part of that should rest on the Sherlock’s shoulders.
“Its elementary, dear Watson, that option one is the best alternative and fits within current General Plan,” quipped Bruce Okrepkie.
“What concerns me about moving forward with any other option than option one is that there was a comprehensive update to the General Plan in 2018 and the Sherlocks relied on that and followed all the rules and jumped through the hoops per the town’s guidance,” said Esther Lemus. “We can’t pull the rug out from underneath them now, when they had relied on the current General Plan. I like the idea of tiny homes, I do believe affordable housing is a big need, and I would certainly be open to a conversation down the road.”
Vice Mayor Deborah Fudge, who is the second-longest serving councilmember, brought some of that history to her opinion.
“We’ve known Mr. Sherlock for 25 years, and there’s way more history we’re not even talking about tonight,” she said. “It seemed like we spent more nights in closed sessions 23 years ago because every time we turned around in town and we wanted to do something, the Sherlocks owned the property. In my mind, the Sherlocks owned Windsor. They always happened to be where we wanted to do something. It was like the worst luck.
“When I first saw Sam’s idea and I saw the homes I liked the idea. However, I just can’t — with everything and with this long history — as much as I want tiny homes and I want that property, with you following this process exactly right and going through the town this time, almost without controversy, I can’t do that to you. As much as I would like housing on that piece of land, I can’t require that large of a completed street through your property,” she concluded.
“I agree, we’re just too far down the road to change the road on this,” Foppoli said. “Like the rest of the council, I support the idea of new affordability options in town. My thought is trying to do cost benefit analysis on town-owned property. With values going up with north of Arata being developed, to me it makes sense to sell Manchester to a bigger developer and take the money and develop something great on the Bluebird property. Either way, now all much more aware of Manchester.”
No vote was needed on a specific resolution, Town Manager Ken MacNab just stated that staff now had the council’s direction, and that clearly the “majority prefers proceeding with option one and allowing Sherlocks to proceed as they have been planning to.”
