Senior signs—Though they may not be able to have an in-person graduation, high school seniors in Windsor are still being celebrated around town. At the Town Green a lighted metal sign proclaiming “2020” sits in addition to a banner congratulating graduates of the town’s four high schools (Windsor High School, North Bay Met Academy, Windsor Oaks Academy and the North County Consortium). And on the lampposts surrounding the Green, banners bearing the names of all the graduates hang in honor of the class of 2020. According to WHS assistant principal Pete Sullivan Pack and Ship Windsor discounted, designed and printed the name banners, and the balance was paid by the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Windsor and People4Parks. Jon Brito and Chris Burton created and installed the lighted sign and Dave Rogers created the other banners as well as discounted lawn signs for seniors and their families. Charlie Johnson from the Town of Windsor installed all the banners and lights and assisted in planning. The planning team for all of these activities included Amy Whitely (WHS), Heather Kristensen (NBMA), Carrie Carstensen (WHS), Davon Godwin (WHS), Diana Rudesill (NBMA), Susan Nystrom (NBMA), Lorene Romero (Chamber), Jon Davis (Parks), Charlie Johnson (Town of Windsor), Dan Jones (WHS Boosters), Grace Curtin (WHS), Amy Zigler (WHS), Pete Sullivan (WHS) and Vicki Long (NCC).
Photos Heather Bailey
