Changing market conditions have required a changing of contract terms, rate increases coming
It’s hard to imagine that there could be anything left to say about Windsor’s garbage contract, after what feels like years of town council meetings and public forums. But, you would be wrong.
At the May 6 council meeting — conducted via Zoom and social distancing measures for those in the council chambers — Windsor’s refuse contractor Sonoma County Resource Recovery (SCRR) came before the council to ask for relief from financial hardship. The discussions were lengthy, but in the end, the council elected to move forward with an option that will increase the average residential rate between 6 and 7.7%.
The discussion was prefaced with the information that this item was meant to come before council in March, but had been delayed by COVID-19.
Much of the conversation was around the reasons for the shortfall, approximately $935,000, and the options for fixing it. However, a topic that became prominent during the conversation was the fact that the town’s contract includes the town and its residents paying for waste services for the Windsor Unified School District and the Windsor branches of the Sonoma County Fire District, something which is not done in most municipalities.
The presentation started with a performance review from the town’s waste consultant R3 on SCRR’s performance. The review was largely positive, with SCRR receiving high marks for improving in almost every area.
Among the issues leading to the shortfall, were increased labor and benefits cost ($296,000), increased costs for recycling thanks to the National Sword program in China (leading to an increase of $80 per ton over the estimated costs in 2016), increased tonnage ($185,000) and additional town subscriptions ($90,000).
Councilmember Bruce Okrepkie summed up the challenges faced by the company thusly: “There are four parts to this. One is labor rates, one is the Sword, one is tonnage and the last is the school and fire department. If we start with labor rates and I will tell you this was a brilliant move by Recology, SCRR gets the contract and just prior to their contract starting, two weeks before, Recology unionizes all their employees. They only have to pay those rate for two weeks, and SCRR has to now pay them ... it was brilliant and legal, and a nice way of saying ‘I’m going to stick it to you with this,’ and they got stuck with $300,000 in costs they didn’t anticipate, and nothing to do with them. Second is Sword — another cost of $300,000, that’s one they have no choice of.”
The conversation also included discussion of the inclusion of both the school district and the fire district in the town’s contract. While this is not a common occurrence in waste contracts, there is significant concern that setting those two agencies adrift could be detrimental to their financial health, especially the school district. In addition, Mayor Dominic Foppoli pointed out that the school district is larger than the town. In other words, while town residents pay for the garbage service, many of the students attending the schools are from outside the town limits.
“We the residents write a check to subsidize the schools that encompass more than just Windsor residents,” he said. “I’m fine with it, but it’s a transparency issue.”
“I can speak with first-hand knowledge that (the school district is) strapped for cash, as a former school board member,” said Vice Mayor Esther Lemus. “My last act as a school board member was closing a school because of finances. It was a very sad day, so another thing I don’t want to see is taking actions to benefit a private company and impact hundred of students and their learning. As a parent, I can’t begin to tell you how strapped for cash those schools are ... I don’t support removing school or fire from the contract.”
The total cost for the town, school district and fire district is $468,000.
There was no support among the council for removing those two entities at this time, due to the significant impacts to them. However, there was consensus to consider removing them when the contract comes back up for bid in 2027.
An additional complicating factor is that any changes that would trigger rate alterations would then trigger a full review of the rates.
The council quickly focused on options two and three as the two options to discuss. Option two is full cost recovery. Option two includes a one-time increase to total revenue of 8.87%, creating a financial cost recovery of $621,000, with no modification to town services. This option addresses all issues, based on adjusted financials from the financial review.
The actual rate increase to customers in option two will vary depending on the customer base and service levels. The residential rate increase will vary between 6.0% and 7.7%. The multi-family rate increase will vary between 6.2% and 17.5%. The commercial rate increase will vary between 5.8% and 17.5%.
Those numbers translate to single-family monthly cost increase of $1.18 to $4.93 for all items. Calculating the multi-family and commercial costs is a little more complicated, because there are separate categories for garbage, recycling and organics, and in the case of multi-family, increases are calculated for the entire facility, which would then be divided amongst the tenants. However, the range is garbage ($7 to $39.25), recycling ($5.95 to $27.69) and organics ($5.64 to $10.47).
Option three is a one-time increase to total revenue by 1.6%, with a financial cost recovery of $213,000, which will only address the shortfalls from the recycling commodity and future rate effective dates. It would also modify the rate effective date from October to April for an additional cost savings of $50,000. There will be no modification to the town collection services , but also suggests continuing discussions with the school and fire districts.
The actual rate increase to customers in option three will vary depending on the customer base and service levels. The residential rate increase will vary between 3.8% and 8%. The multi-family rate and commercial rate increase will vary between 6.2% and 17.5%.
Those numbers translate to single-family monthly cost increase of $.26 to $.27 for all items. The multi-family and commercial cost increase will range from $1.52 to $16.54.
Ultimately, the council was split on the final outcome. Foppoli, Okrepkie and Fudge were all in favor of option two. Lemus and Sam Salmon were in favor of option three. Plans from here move forward with option two, although they council wanted to include the move of the rate effective date included in option three to also be utilized. For now the school and fire districts will stay part of the contract, with plans to discuss their removal in 2027, when the next contract goes out to bid.
