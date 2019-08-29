Solar contract also discussed at WUSD meeting
The Aug. 20 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees took a somewhat dramatic turn when the biggest item of night turned out to be one that wasn’t on the agenda. More than 20 people lined up for public comment with one thing on their mind, the dance program at Windsor High School.
The program had been nurtured into maturity by Allison Frenzel, alongside her Nueva Core and her CTE programs. The dance programs, especially at the introductory level, were often seen as a stepping stone into those additional programs and opportunities.
Frenzel took a job with the state office of education this summer and left the program in the care of her former colleague Michella "Mikey" Snider. However, challenges with the short time frame of Frenzel’s departure and issues with the master schedule have eliminated the beginning and introductory dance sections and combined the intermediate and advanced sections into a single section.
The assembled groups of current and former students, parents, teachers, staff and Snider herself begged the school board to protect what has become a standout program for the high school.
Most of the speakers pointed out that eliminating the introductory pathway to any program was a way to ensure said program was soon extinct.
“From the perspective of someone who has developed a CTE program, to see something like the dance program be so easily disbanded or compromised is concerning,” said Paul Kinunen, a teacher at WHS. “Its naïve to think a scaled back program will come back at full strength. Students will move on.”
Several of the students who spoke touched on how important and affirming the dance program has been at a challenging time in their lives. Some of the testimony was emotional, as speakers were reduced to tears when discussing how the dance program had saved their lives.
“I started dance my junior year not knowing what I was getting myself into. It was offered to me after going through hard academic times. If I’m being quite honest, this school, in the last year made me feel like I was nothing more than a grade on a paper because that is what I was told,” said one very emotional student. “After joining dance it felt like there was something more to me, than my past grades and record ... dance gave me the opportunity to feel there was something more to me. Even though not I’m not the best dancer, it gave me freedom of expression and a way to release stress.”
Several of them said they had never danced prior to enrolling in the beginning class at WHS, and yet they were able to find their passion and become successful.
“In the intro class, it is really awesome to see kids who are not traditionally artistic find themselves something they could do. To see them say, ‘I never thought I could do this before,’” said Emma Mackinhill, a student who had previously been the assistant in the beginner sections.
Snider also spoke about her experiences.
“I am currently teaching the one section of dance being offered. I originally chose to become a long-term sub for Allison Frenzel, knowing there was a path open of dance and English, my two favorite things. When I became the new (instructor), it was a dream come true. But, it’s been extremely disappointing and disheartening to find all three were no longer offered,” she said, her voice full of emotion. “(My hiring) was approved by the board on Aug. 6, but for reasons I was unaware of the steps taken were not about the growth and sustainability of the dance program. By supporting and following the well-designed program Allison created, we give benefits outside of academics. WUSD has continued to support arts programs, but still hasn’t supported the dance program.”
Some of the concerns were of a professional nature, surrounding issues of transparency, notice and educational support.
“We’ve heard from people directly connected to the dance program, but I want to talk about process,” said Pete Stefanisko, president of the Windsor District Educators Association, the teacher’s union for the district. “There didn’t seem to be a lot of communication about this decision, the how and why. Did somebody reach out to the people who built the program? What other choices did the have? And, if you are certain there was no other choice to be made, it could have been communicated better and with simple respect for the program. I don’t know what it means for the program or CTE pathways and I hope before we move on, we’ll hear some next steps from the board.”
The board and the superintendent had been surprised by the dance program’s problems, but the board’s response was hampered by the requirements of the Brown Act.
“As a board, we received several emails this week,” said president George Valenzuela. “In terms of the law and specifics of what’s going on, we can’t this directly address because it was not agendized, but the superintendent can.
“We have received and understand the information we have received from people here, and I need to clarify a few things,” said Superintendent Brandon Krueger. “This has been proposed as though in some way someone who established the program left and then it was dismantled and that is simply not correct. This is a Master Schedule issue — how many students do we have to take a class forward.
“Another perspective presented is that this was a decision by someone in the central office to make changes or cuts to this program, and that is also not correct,” he continued. “High school administration is continuing to look at this and trying to see how another section could be built and we’ve looked at the credentialing issue. It is still in process. I completely understand the comments I’ve received but I’m still looking into this issue.”
Trustee Bill Adams expressed concern about the process questions and whether or not the actions were in conflict with the strategic plans and goals of the district.
“We approved a curriculum on a CTE pathway. We approved provisional credentialing, in order to continue the program, which is what we were led to believe,” he said. “Somebody used the word ‘reconsidered’ and we haven’t yet considered this. We learned in the last week that we are sliding back and I am very concerned. From (Stefanisko’s) comment on process and communications, I am stunned that this happened. I hear that we’re working on it, but we need to work harder and better.”
Valenzuela suggested the high school and the superintendent work hard to get out information as soon as possible as to the future of the program and if the sections are added back in, to consider adjusting credits.
Trustee Eric Heitz took the time to point out the challenges of the Brown Act and the reality of their roll.
“I very much appreciate those that came up, it’s a difficult thing. When I got started in this role about seven years ago, it was when they were thinking of dropping music and I looked at board at that time, and felt frustrated, not knowing that they can’t respond,” he said. “It’s hard to do, you’d like to have resolution right this minute. I found out about this two days ago. It should be repeated it’s just a reduction, not a cut, and it’s not coming from here. It’s not something we chose to do, maybe we can’t fix it, but I hope we can.”
The meeting wrapped up with a few other orders of business, primarily the passing — after much discussion — a resolution to finalize a contract to install solar car parks at all of the district campuses.
Trustee Rich Carnation wasn’t happy with a lot of provisions in the contract, but a tight deadline to finalize in order to receive state funding for the project and uncertain laws regarding solar arrays meant the changes could not be made within the confines of the meeting. The trustees expressed the desire to try to make amendments to the contract in coming weeks to reflect some of Carnation’s concerns.
Sidebar:
Ugly Words
At the end of the Aug. 20 meeting, trustee Rich Carnation brought up some concerns concerning a guest speaker that addressed the Windsor Unified School District staff.
While there was significant praise for the speakers message of access and inclusivity, there was discomfort over the fact that he had apparently used the “f-word” repeatedly throughout the presentation, which was held at the Mary Agatha Furth center at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
“I was there, I thought his message was very powerful and he was a breath of fresh air and, also totally, utterly inappropriate in an education setting,” said WHS teacher Davon Godwin.
Carnation, after admitting that of all the people at the dais he was the one most likely to accidently curse, wondered if either a letter of reprimand should be sent to the speaker or a new policy should be written creating a code of conduct for future speakers.
After some back and forth debate, it was determined that Superintendent Brandon Krueger was going to take some time to figure out the best way to respond, but that addressing the speaker directly, other than not hiring him again, was rejected in favor of addressing the feelings of the audience.
