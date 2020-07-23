Girl Scouts from Troop 10718 have been working hard for months to prepare for their annual "Back to School" project, now in its fourth year, but the recent changes in COVID-19 rules have caused some last-minute changes to be made to the event.
If you submitted a registration for this event that did not require an email address the troop need you to email them immediately. Email sheilahuberts10@gmail.comwith your name and the names of the children who you completed a registration for.
“The Back to School Project has to be changed a bit in order to safely distribute the clothing under the current state COVID guidance. There will not be an in person pickup day on Aug. 1,” said a statement from the troop. “We will now be doing porch drop-offs of the clothing and backpacks to you. It is important to provide us with a drop-off address. If you have not registered yet, now is the time to do so. Registration is still open.”
The event is open to any family that can use some help preparing for school this year.
This year, the troop asks that parents pre-register by completing a clothing request form for each child, using the link on the flyer below. This will help the troop to do their best to pre-select items for each child. The goal of the event is to make sure each student leaves with at least five complete outfits and along with backpacks, lunch boxes, school supplies and more. (While supplies last.)
Registration Forms:
(English) - https://bit.ly/3i6AaYB
(Spanish) - https://bit.ly/3dFlE6k
