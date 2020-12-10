The annual Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove is in full swing at the Windsor Town Green. Two hundred trees sport lights and décor from local families, business, nonprofits, classrooms and more. This year, a prescribed path through the trees has been laid out to help with social distancing. The center piece of the grove is the blindingly decorated pavilion which plays host to a few special trees, including one from the Sonoma County Fire District, which this year hits a new level of decorating that celebrates the air tankers and water-dropping helicopters that were so instrumental in curtailing this year’s wildfires. Overlooking the entire Green is the town’s own Christmas tree, covered with lights.
featured
Cheerful Grove
- Photos and text by Heather Bailey
