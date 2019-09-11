The Windsor Community Choir is calling for singers of all ages to join for the holiday season.
This choir is a Community Service Choir; they sing for free for events and people who make our community a great place to live and raise children. Typically they perform 10 to 18 times a semester.
Rehearsals are 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church on Brooks Road South. Advanced choir lasts until 6 p.m. for harder songs. The cost is $35 month.
Please note the requirements: You must be able to carry a tune and you must be able to handle being respectful and professional at rehearsals and concerts.
-Submitted by Heather Cullen
