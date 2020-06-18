Editor’s note: All people named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Highway 101 area between Healdsburg and Geyserville saw a lot of police activity on June 17, starting with the arrest of an armed robbery and shooting suspect, 22-year-old Undra Rene Cross Moore.
On June 17 around 3:30 p.m., detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes Team were following up on prior investigations and located a suspect who they believed was responsible for a robbery committed on May 12 at the Big Oak Plaza Shopping Center on West Third Street in Santa Rosa.
During the incident the suspected allegedly entered a convenience store in the shopping center and brandished a handgun at the clerk demanding money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Nixle report on the June 17 arrest.
The suspect, Moore, is also believed to be involved in a May 27 shooting in the Challenger Way area of Santa Rosa. He also had a warrant for his arrest for alleged involvement as a suspect in the Andy’s Park shooting that occurred earlier this week.
Detectives spotted Moore on June 17 in the area of Mission Boulevard and Highway 12 and watched Moore drive off erratically in a vehicle. According to the report, it appeared Moore was trying to evade the detectives.
“The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter, Henry-1, was called in to assist. Moore fled from officers and ended up on Highway 101 driving at a high rate of speed. Henry-1 followed the vehicle as officers maintained a safe distance in an attempt to keep Moore’s erratic driving to minimum,” the report states.
A deputy who was in the Highway 101 vicinity north of Healdsburg was able to use spike strips to stop Moore’s vehicle.
As the tires deflated, Moore pulled over and fled from the vehicle on foot. A Santa Rosa Police Department K-9 officer was on the scene with his K-9 partner Riko, who was deployed to apprehend Moore.
Riko apprehended Moore a short distance away from the vehicle and Moore struggled with officers during the arrest process, according to the report. The officer struck Moore several times with his hands and was able to take Moore into custody.
During the arrest process Tiffany Ann Lawson, a 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident and a vehicle passenger, ran up toward Moore and attempted to interfere with officers during the arrest process. Lawson was detained.
An additional passenger was in Moore’s vehicle, Jesus Mendez, an alleged codefendant of Moore’s. According to the report, Mendez was arrested the day before the June 17 incident for his involvement in the shooting at Andy’s Park. Mendez was booked for violating his pretrial release conditions.
Following the arrest, Moore was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries he received when bitten by K-9 Riko.
Moore was taken to the Sonoma County Jail where he was booked for his involvement in the Challenger Way shooting and the shopping center armed robbery.
Fatal accident
Santa Rosa CHP officers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 101 near Lytton Springs Road yesterday evening, June 17.
According to a press release from the Santa Rosa CHP, around 11:18 p.m. it was reported that a pickup truck drove off of the roadway and caught fire. Officers and fire personnel arrived on scene to see the truck fully engulfed in flames.
Fire personnel were able to extinguish the flames but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Primary investigation indicates that the truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling northbound on the highway when for unknown reasons, the Chevrolet veered to the right onto the shoulder of the roadway.
The pickup truck collided with trees and brush before coming to a stop and then caught fire.
At this time the name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. Inquiries regarding the identification of the decreased individual should be directed to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.
Those who may have information on the collision should call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.