Despite the rain and the cold weather, the Windsor High School Student Circle Keepers hosted a "Community In Circle Conference" event for 60 parents and community members on Jan. 16. Grace Curtin-Fiano, Assistant Principal, and Samuel Reyes, a senior Circle Keeper, provided the community with an overview of Restorative Practices and how this program builds intentional relationships throughout campus. The audience also viewed a clip from WHS's film, that is available at www.windsorhs.com, under the Restorative Practices tab.
The student Circle Keepers led small community building circles as a support for the eight through 12th grade parents who wanted to learn about the following topics from a teen perspective: screen time and social media culture; drugs, alcohol and vaping; boundaries; transitioning to high school; staying connected to your teen; and stress and anxiety. The WHS Student Keepers have been holding community circles with the 8th graders at Windsor Middle School since September to introduce restorative practices to them. The goal is to support them so when they transition to WHS they feel they are part of the community and have a shared, a common language. Similar work will start with 8th graders from Cali Calmecac in February.
The WHS Student Circle Keepers are: Samatha Eufracio, Annie Frische, Oscar Galvan, Aileen Garcia, Maleyja Ifraz, Samuel Reyes, Tiera (TT) Roberts, Alejandra Calderon.
Photos Mika Veres and Randi Jones
