Unclear when he will return to work
Following a leave of absence from Windsor High School, principal Dr. Lamar Collins tendered a voluntary resignation to the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees. But on March 3, the board voted 3-1-1 to not accept his resignation at their regular meeting.
The discussion and vote had taken place in closed session prior to the open meeting, and Superintendent Brandon Krueger made the announcement of the vote in open session as per the requirements of the Brown Act.
Those who voted in favor of rejecting the resignation were president Eric Heitz, vice president Stephanie Ahmad and trustee Bill Adams. Trustee Rich Carnation abstained and trustee George Valenzuela voted against rejecting the resignation.
Large numbers of supporters turned out to the March 3 meeting to plead Collins’ case before the board, but upon hearing the board’s decision, they filed out without speaking.
In a story printed Feb. 27, the Times reported that Collins had seemingly vanished from the high school, and sought to get clarification on rumors swirling in the community.
The article stated “The Sonoma County Superior Court Portal shows that on Jan. 9, a subject named Jaime Burnside filed for a Civil Harassment Restraining Order against a subject named Lamar Collins. On Jan. 10 the plaintiff attempted to get an immediate ruling in an ex parte hearing, or a hearing meant to provide immediate ‘orders to help prevent an immediate danger or irreparable harm to a party or to the children involved in the matter (or make) orders to help prevent immediate loss or damage to property subject to disposition in the case.’
“The ex parte case was denied as was a request for a temporary restraining order, with documents showing the plaintiff failed to show cause.
“On Jan. 28, the case was dismissed by Superior Court Commissioner Anthony Wheeldin, with no action taken against the defendant.”
All court documents are public record, including those available to the public on the court portal.
At the time, The Times had had no response from Collins, but on Friday, Feb. 28, after the story had been printed, The Times received a response from Collins, which stated that while he was not at liberty to say much, he did confirm that he was the subject named in the dismissed restraining order petition.
In the Feb. 27 story, Superintendent Brandon Krueger quashed rumors about the reason for the leave, and confirmed that Collins was on a leave of absence.
“So Dr. Collins has been on a leave of absence since pretty much the week after we returned from winter break, so the middle of January and continues to be on a leave,” Krueger said at the time. “Leaves of absence are personnel matters and they’re personal, therefore they are confidential and we can’t speak to the nature of leaves of absence but he is currently on a leave.”
As of press time, Krueger did not have any details about Collins’ plans for returning to work.
