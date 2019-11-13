On Saturday, Nov. 16 the community of Windsor will again come together to celebrate overcoming the Kincade Fire. The event will feature the reschedule Harvest Festival (a fundraiser for the Windsor Education Foundation originally slate for Oct. 26) and celebratory concert called “Windsor Together.”
The festivities will include food and drink vendors, classroom booths and carnival games, live music and a special tribute to first responders.
This year’s Harvest Festival theme is Just Imagine, and different classrooms will have food and carnival game booths set up around the green, and other vendors will have additional food, drink and other items.
In addition to the schools, merchants on the Town Green and in Bell Village are invited to this event. Schools will be given the proceeds from tickets they collect at their game and food booths. Organizations hosting booths that are not affiliated with the schools will donate any ticket proceeds back to the WE Foundation. Food vendors will donate 3% of their proceeds to the WE Foundation.
Tickets for the game and class booths will be sold at the festival. The ticket booth will be located at the Central Pavilion. Tickets will cost $0.50/each.
The festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and the concert will run from 2 to 4p.m.
