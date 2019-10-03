Top scorer—Windsor High School student Mina K. Burns has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 students are recognized annually for their academic promise, and are placed among the top 50,0000 scores of the 1.6 million students who took the 2018 SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Photo provided

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.