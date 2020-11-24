Community briefs

Watch out for tree decorators
Set up has begun for the annual Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove on the Town Green and tree hosts will begin decorating them starting on Nov. 29. Trees have been divided into groups and given specific time slots for decorating, so that social distancing can be maintained at all times. Please give six feet of distance to any decorators while visiting the Town Green.
On a related note, there will be a prescribed pathway through the grove this year so visitors can remain safe while exploring the trees and décor.
No COVID testing on Thanksgiving
Please note that on Thursday, Nov. 26 all COVID-19 testing sites hosted by the County of Sonoma (including the one at the Bluebird Center in Windsor) will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Testing will resume on Friday, Nov. 27.
For more information, visit: https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/healthy-body-mind/healthcare-testing/covid-19-testing-in-sonoma-county/
Changes to COVID gift card distribution
The county has been providing gift cards to individuals at pop-up COVID-19 neighborhood testing sites to help offset the cost of transportation to the testing site and taking time off work to get tested. While funds are available, the county will continue providing these gift cards to those that live in areas identified as most impacted by COVID-19. Moving forward, these gift cards will be mailed to the homes of individuals that qualify, rather than being distributed at the testing sites.
Watch for coastal swells
If you are planning on spending the holiday at the cost beware of swells. A large northwest swell will arrive along the coast mid-week with forerunners expected starting Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service currently estimates that swells will be at 4 to 7 feet every 18 to 21 seconds on Wednesday morning, rising to 8 to 12 feet every 17 to 19 seconds by the evening and cresting at 12 to 17 feet every 15 to 17 seconds on Thursday. Pay close attention to the forecast in the coming days, and never turn your back to the ocean.
Pandemic education for kids
Parents, guardians and teachers, have you checked out the CDC website for information targeted toward kids? On their Healthy Schools page you'll find classroom resources for teachers such as this "Ask a Scientist" Comic Series. In the midst of a pandemic, it's even more important for children to understand how a virus spreads.
For more resources, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/healthyschools/bam/teachers.htm
Grow your business and career with the library
Plan, build and grow your business with help from your local library. The Sonoma County Library offers free business resources to help library cardholders launch, maintain and expand their business or career.
“Even under the best of circumstances, small business owners have many challenges to tackle and it can feel like there aren’t enough resources available, especially at an affordable cost,” said Central Santa Rosa Library Teen Librarian Javier Morales. Morales spent three years as a library clerk at San Jose Public Library’s business and career center, connecting patrons with free resources and programs to help them find a career and build a business.
“This is an area where libraries can step in with a variety of free business resources that can help aspiring entrepreneurs solidify their business plans, learn effective marketing techniques, access databases of prospective customers and more,” Morales said. One of the Sonoma County Library’s goals is to support patrons in their business and career efforts.
The following online business resources can be accessed with a Sonoma County Library card:
- JobNow & VetNow: Free live online help for job seekers, veterans, and their families.
- Tutor.com: 24-hour resumé review drop off, live help and thousands of resources.
- LinkedIn Learning (Formerly Lynda): Leading online learning company; learn business, technology and creative skills with video tutorials.
- Reference Solutions: Information about millions of businesses, from major corporations to small businesses.
- Legal Information Reference Center: For small business and consumers, includes complete text and forms from Nolo Press.
- Small Business Reference Center: Great starting point for research. Start, grow or rescue a business.
- LearningExpress: Job search, skill building, career certification, licensure exam prep, e-books for business success and more.
- Publications: Magazines available through RBdigital, eBooks and eAudiobooks from hoopla Digital, OverDrive, and the Libby app.
