Fireworks, all kinds, are illegal
As we head toward the Fourth of July holiday weekend the town would like to remind residents that fireworks, including "safe and sane", are illegal in the town of Windsor, the entire Sonoma County Fire District and all the unincorporated areas of Sonoma County.
2020 election
The upcoming Municipal General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. In this election, the city of Windsor will begin the transition to a district-based electoral system for the election of Windsor town council members. Two seats in the town will be available for the November election: the mayor's seat (for a two-year term) and the council seat for district 3 (for a four-year term).
Any Windsor resident may run for the “at large” mayor seat. For the town council district 3 seat, only residents who live within the boundaries of district 3 are eligible to run. To determine if you reside within district 3, please use the District Look-Up Tool.
To be eligible for these offices, an individual must be at least 18years of age, a citizen of the United States and a resident of the State of California, must be a registered voter and a resident within the town limits of the town of Windsor.
Nomination and election forms for municipal offices will be available at the Town Clerk's office during normal business, Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and during the nomination period. The nomination period opens Monday, July 13, and closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 7. The Town Clerk's office will be open on the final day of the nomination period, August 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.townofwindsor.com/eleccion. For questions, please schedule an appointment with the Town Clerk by calling 707-838-1000 or 707-838-5315. You may also email townclerk@townofwindsor.com.
New animal services provider
Effective July 1, the town welcomes North Bay Animal Services (NBAS) as their new animal services provider. NBAS was awarded a three-year contract for full animal services including animal control/field services, shelter including veterinary services and administrative including marketing and outreach. The agreement amount is for $216,000 annually valid for three years with the possibility to extend the contract for up to two annual extensions.
“We’re excited to provide the best animal services to the town of Windsor. We are proud to offer services and programs working collaboratively with communities we serve that protect animal and human health,” said Mark Scott, NBAS Executive Director
NBAS is committed to fewer homeless animals, greater pet retention and happier pet/human families. Factors that made NBAS stand out during the interview process were the total cost of services, a commitment to have an animal control officer in Windsor, contracting with local Windsor veterinarians and their use of social media and a variety of robust outreach programs.
The references received from numerous local government clients were stellar to boot. For any full animal services within the Town of Windsor, please contact info@northbayanimalservices.org or 707-762-6227.
Back to School event registration opens
Girl Scouts from Troop 10718 have been working hard for months to prepare for their annual "Back to School" Project, now in its fourth year.
The event is open to any family that can use some help preparing for school this year.
This year, the troop asks that parents pre-register by completing a clothing request form for each child, using the link on the flyer below. This will help the troop to do their best to pre-select items for each child. The goal of the event is to make sure each student leaves with at least five complete outfits and along with backpacks, lunch boxes, school supplies and more. (While supplies last.)
Registration is not mandatory, but will help to provide each child with items that are more their style. Non-registered students will still receive items, but only by size. Registration is now open.
Registration Forms:
(English) - https://bit.ly/3i6AaYB
(Spanish) - https://bit.ly/3dFlE6k
Due to COVID-19, the event will be conducted as a drive-thru. However, for those families without cars, there will be a walk-up option. Masks are mandatory and they ask that all participants practice social distancing.
Firefighter promotions
On July 1, several members of the Sonoma County Fire District received promotions. Ron Busch promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations, Cyndi Foreman promoted to Division Chief of Prevention and they welcomed a new Fire Inspector, Ryan Osborne. Osborne has been an Apprentice Firefighter with the district since 2018.
