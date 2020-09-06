Community briefs

Gone fishing
Looking for a safe, fun activity for your family? New at the Windsor Golf Course, catch-and-release fishing will now be offered on the south side of the pond next to hole #10, adjacent to Charlie’s Restaurant. Participants must check in at the Pro Shop to obtain a permit and abide by rules set forth on the permit. Barbless hooks are required and fishing during golf course hours only. Masks and social distancing is required. For questions, please call the Windsor Golf Course at 707-838-7888.
School board meeting rescheduled
Please note that the regularly scheduled Sept. 15 board meeting has been rescheduled to Sept.17, so that the superintendent and the board of trustees can attend the first in a series of meetings hosted by SCOE, entitled Student Voices.
Art supply bags for WHS students ready for pickup
Dave Beal, a teacher at WHS is about to see the culmination of what he calls a “crazy idea” that started a month ago. As he prepared for distance learning, he thought, “What if we repurposed fabric from our theatre department, utilized parent volunteers with sewing skills and created a bag filled with art supplies for each student enrolled in our school's introduction to art class?”
Beal contacted zipper companies and U-CAN Zippers, Inc in LA sent 10,000 and parents then “showed up big time.”
“We cut 1,200 pieces of fabric and got them into the hands of parents who got to work. I have been driving around Windsor doing porch pick-ups and collecting the finished bags. This week we will be filling the bags and next Wednesday, Sept. 9, parents and students can drive through the campus and pick up their bag of supplies. It is our way of making sure the equity piece is in place.”
According to Beal and additional benefit is that when students return to campus, they can refresh their supplies as well as retain their individual supplies, since cross contamination is a concern and communal supplies are a thing of the past.
30th annual Mark West Community Faire
The Mark West Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is hosting its annual community event and business showcase online for 2020.
Interactive daily activities including cooking demos, a silent auction and Grand Raffle, dunk tank fun featuring adventuresome local leaders, all kinds of informative and silly videos by our local organizations and businesses and even food and product sampling. The faire has been re-imagined for 2020.
The fun takes place from Sunday, Sept.13 through Thursday, Sept. 17, with a different theme every day and plenty of time to bid on your favorite auction items donated by our great member businesses. Auction bidding will start on Sept. 1.
Faire Week will reach its exciting climax with a live-streaming event on Facebook and YouTube on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. with the “Dunk Tank Fun Finale” and Grand Raffle drawing. You can get Grand Raffle tickets and Dunk Tank pledges beginning on Sept. 1.
Also, starting Sept. 1, announcements and schedule details will be found here, on our website, and on our social media channels: Facebook/MarkWestAreaChamber, communityfaire.betterworld.org, and our YouTube channel.
Every day will have new daily theme upload challenges, cooking demonstrations, petting zoo, business spotlights, food specials and giveaways.
For more information, contact: Elizabeth Henry, 707 360-8027, ehenry@sonic.net
