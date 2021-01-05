Community briefs

Survey for hazard mitigation
The town of Windsor, County of Sonoma and partner jurisdictions are working together to update the Countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan. What is hazard mitigation planning? It is a way for the county to help reduce the impacts of future hazards by planning based on what we’ve learned and the resources available.
Please help us plan for the future and get involved. We want to know what Sonoma County residents know about hazards such as wildfires, floods and earthquakes. Please take the short survey at the following link: surveymonkey.com/r/SoCo_MJHMP
To learn more about the plan update, please visit: sonomacounty.ca.gov/Hazard-Mitigation.
CA small business COVID relief grant application deadline extended
The application deadline for California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program extended to Jan. 13.
For more information, visit the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program website (https://careliefgrant.com/) and learn about eligibility requirements, necessary application documents and where to apply:
You can view a list of the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) in Sonoma County that will be accepting grant applications here: https://careliefgrant.com/partner/sonoma/
The Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center is providing Grant Webinars to discuss eligibility requirements, what the funding can be used for, required application documents and who to contact for assistance.
Register at https://www.napasonomasbdc.org/.../state-california-covid...
Winter fun for kiddos stuck at home
Windsor Recreation has a couple activity options in January for youth ages 3 to 5-years-old. For more information and to register, go to www.townofwindsor.com/registration or click here https://bit.ly/3iBkqMd
It’s SNOWtime: There are 15 enrichment activities following a winter theme that encompass science, art, math, language, singing and more. Packet pickup available on Jan. 13.
Snowmen and Penguins will be the theme for two Zoom sessions on Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 with teachers Leena and Suzanne. A fun, interactive activity with music, movement, story time and circle time with sharing.
Space is limited, register now. For questions, email Maureen Landwehr at mlandwehr@townofwindsor.com
How to recycle your holiday tree
Four convenient options made available in Windsor:
1. Drop-off at Windsor Corporation Yard from Dec. 26, 2020 to Feb. 1.
2. Support Windsor Girl Scouts by calling 707-696-2181, small donation.
3. Organic Carts any time, trees must be cut to fit with lid closed.
For more information and details visit www.sonomacorr.com
Catalytic converter thefts
According to the Windsor Police Department, Windsor has seen an increased amount of catalytic converter thefts in the last few months. Thieves often target hybrid vehicles, most common being Toyota Prius'. The converters, which hold precious metals, are sawed off from underneath the vehicle and sold at metal recyclers for hundreds of dollars. This theft often takes place in the middle of the night and only takes a few minutes.
Here's some theft prevention tips:
- When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.
- If you have a garage at your house, park your car inside.
- Consider installing aftermarket catalytic converter theft deterrent devices.
- Calibrate your cars alarm to set off when it detects vibration.
- Etch your vehicle’s license plate number or VIN number into the converter. This will make it easier to trace the car if it’s stolen.
