Community briefs

Town council accepting applications to fill vacancy
On Dec. 2, the town of Windsor Town Council announced its plan to possibly appoint a person to fill the town council at-large seat vacated by the election of Dominic Foppoli to the at-large Mayor seat. Those interested in being considered for appointment to serve on the town council are invited to submit an application. For more information, please visit: https://www.townofwindsor.com/1274/Town-Council-Vacancy
Traffic enforcement planned this week in the town of Windsor
Directed Traffic Enforcement will be conducted in the area of Brooks Road South within the town of Windsor between Dec. 18 and 15. Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement will be specifically looking for the following: seat belt violations, distracted driving violations, pedestrian right-of-way violations and speed violations.
Christmas car parades
There are two upcoming events meant to bring holiday cheer to the roads of Windsor.
On Dec. 12, holiday cheer will be on the road, as a parade and drive thru holiday car and light show comes to Windsor and Healdsburg.
The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will start at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Windsor, at 8400 Old Redwood Highway. The decorated and lit cars will then make their way through town and to Healdsburg, where it is anticipated to conclude around 4:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center at 1557 Healdsburg Avenue.
The parade will then shift to a holiday car and light show from 5 to 7 p.m., which can be viewed in a drive-thru event. Organizers ask that attendees bring a new, unwrapped gift for a child age 10 and under to be shared with a family in the community by Corazon Healdsburg. All participants will be required to maintain COVID-19 protocol including mask wearing and social distancing.
On Dec. 19, the Sonoma County Volkswagen Club will be doing a holiday cruise, starting at the Dollar Tree in Santa Rosa at 4 p.m. and ending at the Windsor Town Green. In between it will make its way through Railroad Park on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa, downtown Santa Rosa, the Big Lots on Mendocino Avenue and Coffey Park.
Holiday to-go kits
Holiday Kits To-Go will provide holiday themed crafts for your child to make at home for $5. The recommended age for this kit is 5-12, but younger ages can complete crafts with adult help. Kits include most supplies and detailed instructions for all the crafts, but you will need the following basic supplies: scissors, markers and school glue. Each kit is designed for one child and will come wrapped up like a gift
Kits can be picked up on Dec. 15, 16 or 17. Details on time and location can be found when registering.
Register at: https://bit.ly/3mCT8aY
Please note, the town has added a new waiver into the Perfect Mind registration system. You will need to sign this new waiver before you will be able to register. You will see an error message or “access denied” when trying to register if the new waiver has not been signed.
Youth scholarships are also available. For assistance registering or to apply for the scholarship program, email mbelmonte@townofwindsor.com.
Curbside chipper program extended
Sonoma County has extended its free Residential Curbside Chipper Program to reduce the risk for spread of wildfires. In the event of a wildfire, having 100 feet or more of defensible space has been clearly demonstrated to help save homes. Likewise, thinning vegetation on access roads can make it safer for residents and firefighters.
To learn more about this program, residents are encouraged to go to the Curbside Chipper Program webpage: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/.../Curbside-Chipper-Program/
