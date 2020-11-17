Community briefs

Town offices and virtual operations closed Thanksgiving week
Town of Windsor offices and virtual operations will be closed during the week of the Thanksgiving holiday from Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27. Virtual operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 30. During this time, town staff will be unavailable to respond to phone calls and email messages and will not be available for virtual appointments or meetings.
For sewer and water emergencies or other town service-related emergencies during the closure, the town can be reached at 707-838-1000.
The Windsor Police Department will remain open during normal business hours Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. However, they will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The police department can be reached at 707-838-1234. For all police emergencies call 9-1-1.
Windsor Kiwanis Thanksgiving Food Drive
From Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, the Windsor Kiwanis will be accepting drop-off food donations for their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Due to COVID, they will be delivering the food to those in need, rather than having an in-person event.
Food can be dropped off at either of the Windsor fire houses, the Mitchell residence at 5805 Gridley Drive, the Hunt residence at 9524 Wellington Circle, or at AMC Realty between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, located at 84 Windsor River Road.
Special holiday items requested include: potatoes, yams, instant mashed potatoes, gravy (mixed or canned), canned vegetables, canned soups, butter, oil, rolls (uncooked dough) and sparkling cider or apple cider. Other requested items include sealed, boxed, canned or packaged food, rice, beans or pasta, sanitizer and face masks.
If you prefer to make a tax-deductible monetary donation, you can make out a check to Windsor Kiwanis Foundation, and indicate “Food Drive” in the memo line. The check can be mailed to PO Box 1178, Windsor, Calif., 95492.
For further questions, contact Sherry Rubin at 707-620-0303 or sarrubin@aol.com.
What to do if you see someone breaking the health order
The county has released the following guidelines of what citizens can do if they see people breaking the health order.
Coronavirus is continuing to spread rapidly in Sonoma County — despite the good efforts of many community members. The hard truth is that our case rate is high. We’re all experiencing the fatigue of sheltering at home, not seeing our friends and extended families, missing weddings, birthday parties, celebrations and, sadly, even funerals.
This isn’t the time to relax our efforts. Our increase in transmission rates is tied to violations of existing health orders. Health order violations present an immediate threat to public health and safety. Allowing violations to continue unchecked will result in preventable illnesses and deaths and will overwhelm our health, economic, and social systems.
The county prioritizes outreach and education to help our residents and businesses understand the health orders. We also have an enforcement program for those that continue to take actions that put our community at risk. The county and cities can fine businesses and individuals who aren’t adhering to the rules laid out in existing local and state health orders.
Non-emergency violations can be reported by phone or email during normal business hours:
• Call: 1 (833) SAFE707 (1-833-723-3707)
• Email: safe707@sonoma-county.org
• Online: SoCo Report It
To learn about the enforcement order and more enforcement FAQ's, please visit: https://socoemergency.org/urgency-ordinance-authorizing.../
Directed traffic enforcement this week
Directed Traffic Enforcement will be conducted in the area of Golf Course Drive within the town of Windsor between Nov. 16 to 22. Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement will be specifically looking for the following: seat belt violations, cell phone violations, pedestrian right-of-way violations and speed violations.
Sonoma Ready Virtual Town Hall
The county of Sonoma will be holding a virtual town hall to help educated older adults and people with disabilities in disaster situations on Nov. 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This webinar will allow participants to:
• Hear how to keep yourself and yours safe
• Check out how to prepare
• Asking questions to panelists
• Connect with your community
On Zoom and Facebook Live:
Simultaneous Spanish stream available on Zoom.
Zoom Webinar ID: 940 2235 6682
Password: 205363
Webinar Link https://sonomacounty.zoom.us/j/94022356682...
Passcode: 205363
Zoom By phone: + 1 900 669 9128
Webinar ID: 940 6682 2235 Password: 205363
There will be a separate Spanish session.
