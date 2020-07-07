Notice of Election
The nomination period for candidates for the next General Municipal Election begins Monday, July 13. One at-large mayor seat for a two-year term and one District 3 Councilmember seat for a four-year term will be available. (See map for location of district 3). Candidates must be a registered voter in the town and a registered voter in the district whose seat is up for election.
Official nomination petitions for eligible candidates may be obtained from the office of the town clerk, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 400, Windsor, beginning July 13 through Aug. 7, by appointment only.
Since Windsor is transitioning from at-large elections to a district-based election system, this is the first time the offices of the mayor and town councilmember in District 3 are up for election. In other words, there are no incumbents.
Therefore, there will be no extension of the nomination period. If no one or only one person is nominated for an elected office (or, in the case of an office to be elected at large, the number of persons nominated does not exceed the number of seats to be filled), appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Elections Code §10229.
Due to COVID-19, town offices are still closed to the public. However, the town clerk and deputy town clerk will be available to issue and accept nomination papers by appointment only during the nomination period.
For further information and to setup an appointment, please contact the town clerk’s office at 707-838-1000 or via email at mdelao@townofwindsor.com or townclerk@townofwindsor.com. Official nomination petitions for eligible candidates may be obtained from the office of the town clerk by appointment only. For more information, please visit https://www.townofwindsor.com/DocumentCenter/View/24051/Press-Release---Notice-of-Elections---Nomination-Period-in-English-and-Spanish-Distributed-2020-07-02?fbclid=IwAR0GKyWsnqzgViLOwcTU_kwE0Vn_p7MCXbLWchL2F8ibmoxwxakxcOU_3Ik
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
School district election plans finalized
At a special board meeting on July 7, the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees certified the parameters for the election in November. Two seats, those of Bill Adams and George Valenzuela, are up for election. The resolution they passed also affirmed that in the event of a tie vote, the winner of the election shall be determined by drawing a lot at a time and place to be designated by the board at that time.
Camp Windsor
Camp Windsor will return for kids aged 5.5 to 10 years, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Extended Care is not available this summer. The cost is $220 for residents and $230 for non-residents.
The Town of Windsor Parks and Recreation Department is committed to providing a safe and fun environment at Camp Windsor. This summer we will be implementing new protocols to our camp in accordance with the guidelines set by the Sonoma County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). These guidelines are subject to change based on changes in local, state, and federal direction related to COVID-19.
Summer Camp 2020 Conditions
1. Camp Windsor will be carried out in stable groups consisting of 12 or fewer children.
• Stable groups are defined as the same 12 or fewer children and their assigned staff members.
• Groups will not mix. Children will not be allowed to change from one group to another. Facility and activity schedules will be coordinated to prevent overlap.
• Children from the same family or household unit must be in the same group.
• Staff who are assigned to work with one group, will not mix with the other group, and use of common areas will be minimized and cleaned thoroughly between uses.
2. Children may not attend more than one childcare establishment or summer camp simultaneously. This means that a child cannot join Camp Windsor mid-session, and they are not allowed to attend Camp Windsor until they have stopped attending a different childcare establishment.
3. Facial coverings will be required of staff and participants when indoors and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
Registration is available online only at www.townofwindsor.com/registration. Registration is first come, first served. Due to the limitations in group sizes, space in camp is limited. Please note, an additional COVID-19 Waiver of Liability will be required.
Due to the unique circumstances, refund requests will not be accommodated. Additionally, there will be no make-ups, pro-rated reimbursements or similar for days missed. Thank you for understanding.
Week one runs from July 13-17, week two runs from July 20-24, week three runs from July 27 to July 31 and week four runs from August 3 to Aug. 7.
Camp Windsor is located at the Windsor Community Center 901 Adele Dr., Windsor
Disaster preparedness training
Catholic Charities has partnered with Listos California to make sure you and your loved ones are prepared for any possible disaster. Join us for a free online preparedness training — every Tuesday at 9 a.m. in English and 2 p.m. in Español.
July Zoom Link for 9 Workshops:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87832908688?
pwd=c09jTC8vL2diaUtHbzVoVUFRNzQwZz09
Meeting ID: 878 3290 8688
or call this number: +16699009128
Visit srcharities.org/prepare to learn more!
And don't forget to follow the Five Basic Safety Steps:
1- Get alerts
2- Make a Plan
3- Pack a Go Bag
4- Build a Stay Box
5- Help friends and neighbors
