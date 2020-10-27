Community briefs

Trunk or Treat Fundraiser for WMS
On Oct. 30, drive through the Windsor Middle School (WMS) parking lot for a Trunk or Treat while safely staying in your own car. Your WMS staff’s cars will be parked in the parking lot, decorated and full of candy. This event is free and open to the public, all kids will get candy. The school will be accepting monetary donations at the event to raise money for future WMS activities so that students can feel connected to campus even during distance learning.
Car decorating contest: Decorate your car for the Halloween Drive Thru event to be entered into a car decorating contest. The staff will choose the top three favorites and deliver prizes to the winners. Winners will be announced during morning announcements. (Make sure your student’s name is displayed so we know who to reward)
If you are interested in making any Halloween Decoration or Candy donations please drop it off in the WMS office for Mrs. Alvarez-Bryant or shoot her an email to coordinate drop off salvarez@wusd.org.
Free COVID testing underway in Windsor
COVID testing is available in Windsor at the Town of Windsor Bluebird Community Center, 25 Bluebird Drive, provides increased opportunities for residents in the north county to access COVID-19 testing. This site, along with a testing site in Santa Rosa, is provided through a State partnership with OptumServe, a leading health services innovation company.
Community-wide testing is a critical step toward re-opening the County. The Sonoma County region has a robust testing program that includes the two OptumServe sites, a wide-spread community pop-up testing program provided within target areas, and contact tracing testing for close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients. Sonoma County has expanded its contact tracing efforts to protect residents from outbreaks before they can spread. These vital efforts can reduce positivity rates and protect our community during our reopening stages.
At all Sonoma County’s testing sites, residents must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. To see the many COVID-19 testing options in Sonoma County, visit the County’s COVID-19 testing page on socoemegency.org. Residents can also call 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211 for resource information. For additional updates, follow Sonoma County on Facebook and Twitter at @CountyOfSonoma.
Zero Waste Guide now available
The Zero Waste Guide formerly known as the Recycle Guide is available for download. The guide is a helpful and convenient reference tool. For more information visit
https://zerowastesonoma.gov/resources/downloads-graphics?locale=en&fbclid=IwAR1pm5k1qvWCuwRUfgFTdec3KqVi6aAwvBhGJCDJf9i10YZuLRZpqkElJV0
Napa Sonoma ADU to host webinar on accessory dwelling units (ADUs)
The Napa Sonoma ADU group with support from the Community Foundation Sonoma County, will host an ADU webinar for homeowners on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Participants will learn about the basics of building an ADU and will hear from experts on how to get creative and make an ADU backyard cottage, garage conversion or flat.
The event is free and folks can register by visiting: https://napasonomaadu.org/aduevents or by emailing info@napasonomaadu.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.