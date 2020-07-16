Business Community Preparedness Workshop rescheduled
The Business Community Preparedness Workshop originally scheduled for July 22 has been moved to Aug. 19.
“Recognizing the attention and focus required of the business community related to the July 13, 2020 order by the California Department of Public Health and announcement by the Governor regarding statewide and county business closures, the town is re-scheduling the Business Community Preparedness Workshop from July 22 to Aug. 19,” said the town in a statement. “The intention is to allow the business community to deal with the current situation. All online postings have been revised with the new date. Invitations to be re-sent as we are closer to the date.”
The workshop will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and will be facilitated by Dr. Nancy Brown from the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, with guest speakers Cyndi Foreman, Battalion Chief for Sonoma County Fire District and Tim Ricard Economic Development manager for the Town of Windsor.
The workshop will allow participants to work with other business community members to: build a plan, identify what will work or not and how to adapt; plan communications with staff and customers; and partner with others where beneficial.
The workshop will focus on wildfire season and PG&E public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) during COVID-19. The workshop will be held via Zoom with the goal to help the business community develop effective preparedness and mitigation plans. Register at https://windsorready.eventbrite.com
Full Closure of the Windsor River Road and Windsor Road Intersection
PG&E is in the process of installing a new high-pressure gas main through the Windsor River Road and Windsor Road intersection. PG&E has been sharing the worksite with the Town’s utility contractor, TerraCon Constructors. The constricted work area makes it difficult for PG&E and TerraCon to work near each other under limited lane closures. After several consecutive days of cooperative efforts, it became apparent that a full closure is required to facilitate a safer work zone and to help expedite completion. To maintain work site safety, the intersection will be closed to all traffic on the following dates from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24
The intersection closure is required for public safety, the safety of the workers, and to expedite the work. Traffic safety signs and “Businesses Open During Construction” signs will be installed for the closures.
Please see the detour map for alternative routes to use during the closures: https://www.townofwindsor.com/DocumentCenter/View/23912/Detour-Map-WR-WRR-Closure
Uptick in car burglaries prompts warning from police
Windsor police are alerting residents that car break-ins seem to be on the rise in Windsor and offered up a few tips on how to avoid “being an easy target.”
- Never leave valuables in vehicles
- Lock vehicle doors and windows
- Keep outdoor lights on at night by vehicles and doors
- Report suspicious activity to dispatch at 707-565-2121
These simple prevention techniques can make the difference between becoming a victim or not.
