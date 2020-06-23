Collision at airport
On Saturday, June 20 at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport a small aircraft collided with a fuel truck at approximately 7 p.m. No injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were released. The Sonoma County Fire District and the crew from Henry-1 responded, and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating this incident.
Small brush fire erupts
On Sunday, June 21 a small brush fire erupted on the rural farm property located at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane. The fire briefly threatened structures on the property, but was contained to five acres and doused within a few hours.
Leave the goats alone!
Sonoma County Parks has put out a request and a reminder to patrons to leave the goats who are currently employed clearing brush alone to do their work. “Please respect your four-hoofed firefighters,” said a statement from Sonoma County Parks. “Vegetation management through grazing plays an important role in wildfire protection, especially in parks that border cities, like Foothill Regional Park. Grazing also helps maintain and improve natural habitat; grazing animals even eat poison oak. While goats and sheep are cute and charismatic, please remember that they are working animals, and, like wildlife, treat them with respect and give them as much distance as possible. Tampering with fencing and signs can endanger the animals and cause undue stress to the herd. Additionally, park rules require dogs to be leashed at all times. As we increase our use of grazing to reduce fire risk in all of our regional parks, we ask for your cooperation to help protect the animals and the important role they play.”
Downtown Street Eats has expanded
To allow enhanced socially distanced dining for residents, the Town of Windsor will be closing McClelland Drive from Market Street to Windsor Road every Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Restaurants will be allowed to increase their outdoor dining areas by placing tables on sidewalks and to the edge of parking spots. The drive aisles will remain open for pedestrian traffic and emergency access.
New website for Windsor
The town of Windsor has been working with The Engine is Red Marketing and Branding in Santa Rosa to create a new economic development website. Launched this month, the new website http://www.discoverwindsor.com is meant to support our local businesses and to highlight all the town has to offer, in order to safely attract visitors and help local businesses recover from the impacts of COVID-19. The website was created with input front local business and residents.
