Election 2020
With about 10 days to go until the nominating period closes, the race for the town council and mayor’s office is becoming clearer.
As of 8 p.m. on July 22, the following candidates had filed for the following offices:
Mayor (two-year term):
Domini Foppoli (incumbent)
Sam Salmon (current councilmember, former mayor)
Rosa Reynoza
Tanya Potter
Town council District 3 (four-year term):
Debora Fudge
Jeffrey Leasure
The nomination period opened Monday, July 13 and closes on Friday, August 7, at 5 p.m. Official nomination petitions for eligible candidates desiring to file for the at-large Mayor or District 3 Councilmember, may be obtained from the Office of the Town Clerk, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, beginning July 13, 2020, through August 7, 2020, by appointment only. Due to COVID-19, town offices are still closed to the public. However, the town clerk and deputy town clerk will be available to issue and accept nomination papers by appointment only during the nomination period.
New COVID rules for skate parks
Face coverings are now required for all users of the Windsor skate park. Failure to comply will result in park closures. Do your part and keep the park open, and wear a mask at all times. Skate park users should also maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others and only go to the skate park if they have no symptoms.
Want to try kayaking?
Looking for a way to cool down, but still get a work out? Sonoma County Parks recreation staff will be leading a Kayaking 101 class at Spring Lake on Saturday, July 25. This is the first in a series (socially distanced) in-person recreation classes and events we’ll be offering this summer. All classes are small groups, with equipment sanitation and other COVID19 precautions. Space is limited. Sign up on online at https://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Play/Calendar/Kayaking-101-2020-07-25/.
Windsor firefighters lend a helping hand
On July 20 firefighters staffed Engine 7562 and were assigned to the Platina Fire. This crew is part of a Sonoma County strike team that was deployed to help out our California neighbors. The Platina Fire is Southwest of Redding in Shasta County and has burned approximately 350 acres.
