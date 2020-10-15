Community briefs

Voting rights forum
With Election Day approaching, join a forum about your voting rights, Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
The forum is hosted by Senator Mike McGuire and will be “just facts” with two experts: Deva Marie Proto, Sonoma County’s election chief and a representative of the California Secretary of State’s Office.
They’ll answer your questions, address your concerns and talk about how they’re protecting the 2020 vote during the pandemic.
RSVP: https://sd02.senate.ca.gov/election-2020-know-facts-ask-experts?fbclid=IwAR23gjanWALV57_fGevqdzhE-3I4ri89AI-Z08v3ozHQkHvPksiCyHhl2Lg
Reminder about district elections
The town of Windsor has received inquiries about ballots in the town of Windsor. “There have been questions raised why some ballots do not have the candidates running for council member. The town is transitioning to district elections starting with the Nov. 3 General Municipal Election. If you reside and are registered to vote in District 3, your ballot will have the candidates running for the town council seat in District 3 which are Debora Fudge and Jeffrey Leasure.
“If you reside in Districts 1, 2 and 4, your ballot should only list the candidates running for at-large mayor of the Town of Windsor, which include Dominic Foppoli, Tanya Potter, Rosa Reynoza and Sam Salmon. If you have any questions, please contact Town Clerk, Maria De La O, at the following email address: mdelao@townofwindsor.com. For additional information on the 2020 General Election, please see the links below.
District Look Up Tool: https://www.townofwindsor.com/District
2020 General Election: https://www.townofwindsor.com/.../2020-General-Municipal...
General information on District Elections: https://www.townofwindsor.com/2020election
Vote-by-mail drop-off locations
Windsor’s vote-by-mail drop-off location is at the Bluebird Center, 25 Bluebird Drive. Registered voters can drop off their ballots 24-hours a day until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Please note, if you use Google Maps to find the Bluebird Center, the address will appear as 15 Bluebird Drive; however, the building where the ballot drop-box is located is 25 Bluebird Drive.
You may also mail your Vote-by-Mail ballot with your prepaid envelope or vote in-person closer to the election.
Trick or Treat Trail full, waiting list created
In less than an hour Windsor’s Trick or Treat Trail sign-ups were full, and the town is trying to figure out if it’s possible to expand the offering.
“We are overwhelmed with the response to this activity and we are working to address those on the waiting list and evaluate if additional space can be opened. We want to thank our community for being patient with us as we work through the emails and phone calls that have been sent this morning,” they said in a statement the morning sign ups opened.
The town announced an additional waiting list and encouraged those who were not already on it to sign up.
“We are investigating the option of adding additional space or time with safety as the first priority. Reminder, you will still need to create or log in to your existing account, sign your waiver and then add to the waiting list. Thank you to our wonderful community for supporting this activity. Waiting lists are still only open to Windsor residents. At this time, we do not expect to open to non-residents,” they said in a statement.
Sign up for the waiting list at: https://townofwindsor.perfectmind.com/23855/Clients/BookMe4LandingPages/CoursesLandingPage?widgetId=15f6af07-39c5-473e-b053-96653f77a406&embed=False&redirectedFromEmbededMode=False&courseId=c7fd012a-916d-41a0-bd89-46f5a2aed9cb&fbclid=IwAR3dX4BRTDhUkJFjkjaG_wtj-eS1RJ3_8VihAdj53iFuHBkBCnX8q4_ZlfE
For new recreation accounts: Please make sure your waiver is signed on your account before you try to register.
For existing recreation accounts: Please make sure your new waiver is signed prior to registering. A new waiver was added in July 2020. We suggest you log in now to sign the new waiver prior to registration opening.
If you have questions or issues with registration, please email Hilary at hdunn@townofwindsor.com.
For families not able to attend Windsor’s event, there is an event at Howarth Park in Santa Rosa. Drive-Thru Halloween at Howarth (All ages welcome; only registered children ages 2-12 will receive a treat bag and each child must be registered separately), will take place Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Howarth Park Upper Parking Lot (630 Summerfield Rd, Santa Rosa). The event is free, but you must pre-register for a 30-minute time slot. REGISTER ONLINE or call 707-543-3737
New neighbors in Windsor parks
This winter Windsor will welcome new neighbors into three local parks as part of a pilot project, thanks to a generous donation from People4Parks Windsor. If successful, the program will continue to be implemented throughout the Windsor park system.
Last week six Barn Owl Boxes were installed in Keiser, Pleasant Oa, and Esposti Parks. The boxes were built, installed and will be monitored by the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue (SCWR) as part of their Barn Owl Maintenance Program . This program is part of the town’s on-going effort to keep our parks healthy, safe and pesticide-free.
Barn owls eat gophers and other small pests which can cause major damage and issues in turf and landscaping. The locations and placement have been carefully selected with the expertise and guidance of SCWR and the town looks forward to learning more about these beautiful creatures and living in partnership with them all over town.
Cardboard Recycling
Sonoma County Resource Recovery, the Windsor's waste hauler has made available eight locations for residents to drop off oversized or excess cardboard, free of charge. The blue cardboard dumpsters are for cardboard only, no trash or other recyclable materials will be accepted. Please remember to break down your cardboard boxes to optimize space.
The cardboard dumpsters will be available year-round and can be found at the following locations:
Public Works Corporation Yard, Used Oil Facility
8400 Windsor Road
Town Parking Lot
The corner of Windsor River Road and Windsor Road
Town Parking Lot
At the Huerta Gym adjacent to the Town Green and library
Windsor Unified School District school sites:
Brooks Elementary School
750 Natalie Drive
Cali Calmécac Language Academy
9491 Starr Road
Mattie Washburn Elementary
75 Pleasant Avenue
Windsor Middle School
9500 Brooks Road South
Windsor High School
8695 Windsor Road
For additional recycling needs visit Sonoma County Resource Recovery at www.sonomacorr.comor Zero Waste Sonoma at www.zerowastesonoma.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.