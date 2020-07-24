Community briefs

Summer Nights on the Green officially canceled
The town of Windsor has announced the full cancellation of the 2020 Summer Nights on the Green event series.
At the May 6 town council meeting the town council voted 4-1 to approve a tentative plan to run a shorter slate of Summer Nights on the Green concerts in September and October. At that time, it was considered too early to know if it would happen, but the Parks and Recreation Department wanted the “placeholder” so that if it is possible to do so, they can move forward. Parks and Rec head Jon Davis stated the “drop dead” date to decide if they can move forward will be July 20. Councilmember Bruce Okrepkie voted no, as he felt that the concerts will not be allowed by then, and that it’s a waste of the department’s time and resources.
He would turn out to be correct.
“The town was hopeful that a shortened season would be possible to bring to the community this fall, but has determined there is too much uncertainty surrounding when large-scale events will be allowed in Sonoma County,” they said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing back the fun in 2021 when it is safe to do so.”
𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗 t𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 w𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗱
The County of Sonoma is offering free coronavirus testing this weekend in Windsor.
The testing is free, and requires no ID, social security number or medical insurance. The testing will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 8400 Old Redwood Highway in Windsor, on Saturday, July 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment call 707-565-4667. Spots are filling up fast, so please call right away if you want to make an appointment.
Town hosting Zoom on how to run for office
Have you considered running for mayor or town council? If so the town is offering up an educational webinar for potential candidates and other interested parties. Join the town via Zoom on Thursday, July 30, for an informational meeting about the process to run for office. The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will follow with a Spanish session at 6:30 p.m. A flyer with details on how to participate can be found at. https://bit.ly/3jBHcF9
Road closures to continue another week
The Windsor River Road and Windsor Road intersection will be closed for another week to allow PG&E and TerraCon Constructors to finish the utility upgrades within the intersection.
The intersection will be closed to all traffic from Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The last intersection closure is expected to occur on August 14 through August 16. Please see the town post for a detour map and further information.
