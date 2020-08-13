Community briefs

Three-day closure of the Windsor River Road and Windsor Road intersection starts today
In a cooperative effort between SMART's rail contractor, Stacy and Witbeck, and TerraCon Constructors, another full closure of the Windsor River Road and Windsor Road (WRR and WR) intersection is required to install the new railroad grade crossing improvements and re-pave the intersection. Work will include excavating across the intersection to install the new railroad grade crossing, new conduits, drainage, and concrete track panels. This work requires very large equipment and a wide excavation through the middle of the intersection, which necessitates a 24-hour full closure over three days. Pavement restoration work will also be completed during this closure.
From Aug. 13 to Aug. 15 the intersection will be closed to all traffic 24 hours a day starting at 7 a.m. on Aug. 13 through 5 p.m. on Aug. 15. Most of the construction will be completed during the day, but work may extend into the overnight hours. Traffic safety signs and “Businesses Open During Construction” signs will be installed during the closures.
For concerns or questions, call Tim Dillenburg, Construction Manager: 707-480-1531 Brian Lydon, TerraCon Constructors: 707-484-8010
Keep an eye out for yellow tape on traffic signals
This work is to increase the visibility of these signal heads during a power outage where a driver may approach but not see the red/yellow/green lights because the electrical power was shut off. The yellow tape is very bright and can be seen in dark or daytime. The California Vehicle Code Section 21800 already requires drivers to stop at a traffic signal if it is not working, and then proceed with caution. The yellow tape has the potential to enhance public safety during power outages by alerting drivers that they are approaching such an intersection.
• Old Redwood Highway at Shiloh Road
• Hembree Lane at McFarlane
• Hembree Lane at Shiloh Road
• Conde Lane at Shiloh Road
• Skylane Boulevard at Shiloh Road
Virtual Family Bicycling Workshop
The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is hosting its first Virtual Family Bicycling Workshop this Saturday, Aug. 15 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. via Zoom. For more information or to register for free visit www.bikesonoma.org/family-bike-workshops
In this series, parents and kids learn tips, tricks and tools for bicycling safely and confidently on our roads. The workshop series offerings include:
• Level 1: Intro to Family Bicycling: Tips and Tools for Bicycling with the Whole Family. Saturday, Aug. 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Download Flier | Register
• Level 2: Bicycling Street Skills for Parents: Ride in the Road Confidently with Kids. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 4 to 5 p.m. Download Flier | Register
Workshops are free, but pre-registration is required. For more information, email saferoutes@bikesonoma.org or call 707-545-0153
PG&E wildfire safety webinar and town hall
Join Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) for an interactive online town hall about the work they are doing to prevent wildfires and keep customers and communities safe.
The webinar takes place Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Join here or call toll-free 1-866-501-6088. The conference ID: 3567527
During this town hall, you can hear about PG&E’s safety efforts, including wildfire prevention plans, get answers to your questions and share your feedback with their team.
Topics include: Making PSPS events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers; PG&E’s wildfire prevention plans; progress on key wildfire safety initiatives; and resources you can use to prepare for PSPS events.
To view recording of past wildfire safety webinars for your area, please visit pge.com/firesafetywebinars.
Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese; related information in these and other languages is available on PG&E’s website at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.
The webinar is being streamed. It is recommended that you listen via your computer speakers.
Join the Farm Bureau for another Take Home BBQ
Following the success of a previous offering, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau will be conducting another fundraising Take Home BBQ meal on Thursday, Aug. 20. Meals can either be picked up at the Farm Bureau office, or delivered for a fee.
Each dinner includes: dry rub baby back ribs, Cattlemens' twice baked potatoes, Costeaux's cornbread, Lori Bianchi's coleslaw and Costeaux's Classic Chocolate Chip cookies. Dinner for 4 is $70 and dinner for 8 is $130 and includes a bottle of Premium Sonoma County wine. Additional racks of ribs are available for $20 and you can add on a fresh baked a Kozlowski Apple or Raspberry/Peach pie for $19.
Delivery slots are limited and will be filled on a first come first serve basis. The delivery time-frame is based on location and an additional $15 fee will be applied for all delivery orders.
Dinners are available through pre-order only and there is a limited amount available. The ordering deadline is Aug.14.
The meals will be available on Thursday, Aug. 20, with pick-up from 3 to 6 p.m. and delivery from 5 to 6:30 p.m. by city.
Order forms can be found here.
Don’t forget to fill out your census
The Census deadline is Sept. 30, and people can respond online, by phone, or by mail. Sonoma County's self-response rate is 66.8%, while Windsor is ahead of the curve with a self-response rate of 75.1%.
Communities that are undercounted risk missing out on federal funding for an array of critical programs and services, including: housing, transportation, health care, education, emergency response and more. Census takers also are now making door-to-door visits to follow up with approximately 56 million households nationwide.
Go to https://my2020census.gov to complete your census.
