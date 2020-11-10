Help document king tides
The year's highest tides, known as "king tides," will hit California shorelines Nov. 15 and 16 and again Dec. 13, 14 and 15, providing a glimpse of what to expect as sea levels rise. Northern California will see an additional king tide Jan. 11 and 12.
The public is asked to safely photograph the shoreline during king tides as part of an international community science project. King tides are one to two feet higher than an average tide, which corresponds to the rise in sea level expected during the next few decades. Photographing the impact of these highest high tides on beaches, roads, harbors, homes and wetlands helps raise awareness of climate change and helps California plan for a future when today's king tide is an everyday occurrence.
Anyone with a smartphone can contribute to the California King Tides Project. By sharing what they see, participants will help others understand that they're part of a community that cares about climate change. King tide photos are used by state and local officials as well as climate change researchers to validate sea level rise models and better assess local flood vulnerabilities.
To learn how to submit photos to the California King Tides Project visit california.kingtides.net, which also includes past king tides photos, local king tide times, and resources for educators teaching about climate change. Engage on social media with #KingTides: Facebook: cakingtides; Twitter: CA_king_tides; and Instagram: californiakingtides
Sonoma County Strategic Plan
What would you want to happen in Sonoma County in five years? The Strategic Plan will guide how to use local tax dollars for the next five years, and the county is looking for your opinion. While one community session on Organizational Excellence has already happened,. There are more coming up and you can always fill out a survey with your thoughts and opinions. Upcoming topics include: Nov.13 - Climate Action and Resilience; Nov. 16 - Resilient Infrastructure; Nov. 18 - Racial Equity and Social Justice; Nov. 19 - Healthy and protected communities.
Webinars can be attended via Facebook Live or Zoom:
• Zoom webinar link: https://sonomacounty.zoom.us/j/98622316901...
• Phone: + 1 900 669 9128
• Eeb Seminar ID: 986 2231 6901
• Password: 766272
Running short on time or missed the session? Take our survey to share your input on all five pillars of the plan: Organizational Excellence, Climate Action and Resiliency, Resilient Infrastructure, Racial Equity and Social Justice, and Healthy and Safe Communities.
Curbside chipper program
Sonoma County has extended its free Residential Curbside Chipper Program to reduce the risk for spread of wildfires. In the event of a wildfire, having 100 feet or more of defensible space has been clearly demonstrated to help save homes. Likewise, thinning vegetation on access roads can make it safer for residents and firefighters.
To learn more about this program, residents are encouraged to go to the Curbside Chipper Program webpage: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/.../Curbside-Chipper-Program/
Harness the power of games and play
The Sonoma County Library invites community members to participate in the annual celebration of International Games Week, from Nov. 8 to 14. How can you join the fun? By playing games of course!
Looking to expand your video game play? The library has video games for all ages that you can check out with your Sonoma County Library card, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 games. Just request the game(s) and take them home with Curbside Pickup.
Video games can be borrowed for three weeks and renewed up to three times, as long as there are no pending requests for the game. The library’s collection includes titles from publishers Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Capcom and more. Recent game releases like Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption II, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Kingdom Hearts III, and Kirby: Star Allies are sure to delight and entertain.
Learn about all the library's gaming options here and see the full video game catalog here.
"Games are another way for our patrons to learn, play, and interact socially,” said Sonoma County Library Collection Services Division Manager Jaime Anderson. “Games are very popular in our community, on par with other formats we collect such as graphic novels and TV series. Games are also expensive—borrow a game from the library to try it before you buy it!”
Library curbside pickup hours extended across county
The Sonoma County Library is expanding Curbside Pickup hours beginning Monday, Nov. 9. Below are the new hours of availability for most locations, which will provide library patrons with a mix of morning, evening and weekend hours that will make it easier for working and home-schooling families to use the library.
- Monday: noon to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday: noon to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Central Santa Rosa Library will provide additional curbside service on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The Forestville and Occidental libraries will retain their existing hours:
- Forestville: Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Occidental: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. except Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m.
The Sonoma County History and Genealogy Library will continue to offer email and telephone service Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Curbside pickup hours are expanding to better serve our community,” said Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond. “Our patrons asked us for more flexible hours and we look forward to offering that public service, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees.”
Curbside pickup has three easy steps: Request items; Wait for notification; Pick up! Learn more at sonomalibrary.org/curbside.
