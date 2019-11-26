WUSD xmas volunteer

Rolling out the barrels—Team WHS, a group made up of students, teachers, administrators and families from Windsor High School, came together on Nov. 23 to help with the first phase of set up for the annual Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove on the Town Green by setting up the barrels and stands that will hold the 200 trees.  Photo courtesy Windsor Unified School District

