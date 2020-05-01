According to a statement from Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District (SMART) Construction, work on the Windsor Extension project is slated to resume on Monday, May 4. In compliance with local public health ordinances restricting this type of work due to COVID-19, construction activity was temporarily suspended in early April. As construction work on this project resumes, the field crews and contractors will continue to comply with all public health directives.
This construction project will extend the SMART rail line from Airport Boulevard in north Santa Rosa to Windsor River Road, providing passenger rail service to the town of Windsor and will include the construction of a new station platform.
Beginning on May 4, work will resume on the Windsor Extension project with the following activities:
• Resumption of the removal of the old railroad track and other track materials in preparation for rebuilding the new railroad track. This work is slated to be completed by the end of May.
• Clearing the right-of-way of vegetation in preparation for construction of the new railroad track and installation of new drainage infrastructure.
• Replacement of bridges will begin in mid-June and will be ongoing through mid-October. Bridgework may also include the removal of some trees to clear space for the bridge installations.
• Delivery of concrete railroad ties will continue through mid-May. Railroad ties are being stockpiled along the rail alignment near the areas where the ties will be installed as the new track is constructed. To date, 8,100 ties (out of 11,000 ties) have been delivered. By the time the line is completed, 969 tons of steel rail will be utilized as part of the Windsor Extension project.
Hours of work will generally be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Some work may need to occur at night to accommodate construction schedules. All schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.
The town of Windsor is also conducting a related construction project in preparation for building a new roundabout at the intersection of Windsor Road and Windsor River Road. This work includes removal of the old railroad track and relocating utilities underground. This work is slated to continue through early August 2020.
— Submitted by Julia Gonzalez, Communications and Marketing Manager, SMART
