Works in progress — Prior to the Aug. 20 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting, construction manager Eric Van Pelt and Chief Business Officer Lois Standring took the board members, Superintendent Brandon Krueger and interested members of the public on a tour of the construction projects that were undertaken this summer as part of the first phase of bond spending. Brooks Elementary is sporting a new hexagonal library building, Windsor Middle School has a new culinary classroom and garden, Cali Calmecac has a new shade structure and playground, and Windsor High School is sporting a new stadium with new turf, bleachers, press box and bathrooms. Not all of the projects are complete, with Brooks’ library still being organized and the shelves set up, Cali’s playground still receiving a few last minute adjustments and the WHS field and bathrooms getting their finish work. The latter will be ready by the first home game of the season, according to Van Pelt, with a ribbon cutting planned for the end of September.
Photos Heather Bailey
