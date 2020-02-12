At their Feb. 5 meeting, the Windsor Town Council took steps to preserve some utility funding and underground a small stretch of the overhead electrical lines across Windsor Road. The resolution was presented by Carl Euphrat, a senior civil engineer with the public works department.
What triggered this action was a notification the town received in May 2019 that some of its “20A work credits” from PG&E would be transferred to the city of Live Oak, unless the town moved to protect them.
Rule 20A work credits are allocated to communities to convert existing overhead electric infrastructure to underground infrastructure. One credit is worth the equivalent of $1, and the money comes from PG&E customers. If a municipality hasn’t undertaken a project in eight years, its credits can be re-allocated to another municipality.
Once a community has identified a project that is in the public interest and has passed a resolution forming an underground utility district, the community can initiate the project with PG&E. To fund the project, the community may use its accrued annual Rule 20A work credits and may borrow forward future work credits for a maximum of five years.
According to Euphrat, the annual contribution from Windsor customers to the town’s credits is about 45,000, dollars or credits. Windsor’s balance as of June 30, 2019, stood at $690,956, and including the five year borrow capacity, the balance would be approximately $915,000.
On April 25, 2019, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) ordered PG&E to reallocate $554,000 of unused work credits from communities that had not participated in the Rule 20A program over the past eight years to Live Oak. Windsor was identified as a community whose work credits were subject to partial reallocation.
On May 2, 2019, PG&E notified Windsor that approximately 0.34% of Windsor’s work credits under PG&E’s Rule 20A program would be transferred to Live Oak on July 24, 2019, unless certain actions were taken. However, due to a CPUC process error, the July 24, 2019 date has been extended to March 11, 2020.
In a subsequent email dated December 16, 2019, PG&E notified Windsor that the transferred Rule 20A credits were adjusted to 0.48%. This amounted to 3,135 credits at risk of reallocation.
However, communities can become “active,” and avoid reallocation of their credits, by forming an undergrounding district within 90 days of the resolution's effective date.
Formation of an Underground Utility District is a way for communities to remain or return to active status and not be subject to reallocation. The proposed district is the only remaining segment of above ground electrical distribution lines on Windsor Road and this would complete undergrounding to the Windsor Road/Windsor River Road intersection.
These lines deliver power to the Water Reclamation Facility and placing them underground would significantly reduce power supply vulnerability to this critical facility during a fire or other disaster.
The project would include trenching and placing approximately 965 feet of overhead power and communication lines. The utility companies, cable television services and other services will collaborate during underground installation and once all services have been converted from overhead to underground, the utility companies will remove all poles and associated overhead facilities and ground surface will be restored to the condition existing prior to undergrounding.
The project will cost approximately $650,000 of the credits.
The resolution was adopted unanimously by the council.
Other items mentioned during the meeting included news from town manager Ken MacNab that the town has applied for two grants, one state and one federal, to help defray incurred costs from the Kincade Fire. He is hoping the town will receive between $200,000 and $400,000.
MacNab also informed the council that the town has begun the Request for Proposal (RFP) process for animal control services. The town currently has a contract with Sonoma County Animal Services, which was renewed for one year in 2019. MacNab said that at present the town has received interest from four potential providers, Human Society of Sonoma County, Sonoma County Animal Services, North Bay Animal Services and Marin Human Society.
