With the first district election in Windsor just around the corner, the big-ticket item on the next town council agenda will be a report from town attorney Jose Sanchez on the upcoming district elections. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
According to the agenda report, at the Sept. 2 meeting, the council requested a future item related to the transition to district elections.
Specific items requested include (1) a discussion on options to fill a vacant council seat should one be created as a result of the November 2020 general election; (2) clarification on the process of making board and commission appointments and the role of an elected mayor in this process; and (3) the cost of holding a special election (both in-person voting and mail-in ballot only) should a sitting councilmember win the mayoral seat.
Among the questions Sanchez plans to answer are (1) Does the transition to a district-based election system with an elected mayor change the appointment process for the town’s boards and commissions; (2) What happens if a currently seated at-large councilmember with a term expiring in 2022 is elected as mayor; (3) What happens if a council member elected to a district runs for mayor in the future, and there is a need to fill that vacancy; and (4) What powers does a directly elected mayor have?
Kim Voge, a planner with the town of Windsor, will be bringing a resolution forward for the use of Inclusionary Housing Funds authorized for the Heritage Park Apartments, a 33-unit affordable housing project located at 8685 Old Redwood Highway.
On Aug. 16, 2017, the council authorized the execution a funding agreement awarding up to $565,000 in Inclusionary Housing Funds to MW Development and Integrity Housing to construct a 31-unit rental apartment project affordable to households earning between 50 and 60% of area median income.
On July 28, 2020, the planning commission approved Site Plan and Design Review and Affordable Housing Development Incentives for the Heritage Park Apartment Project. The approved project includes 33 apartments on a 1.66-acre site. The project is intended to be affordable for very low- and low- income households. Now the developer is requesting a revision to the town’s funding agreement to update the affordability terms to be consistent with the current State of California affordable housing definitions, thus opening several new funding sources to help with project development.
In addition to consent calendar items, there will also be two proclamations, one declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Month.
