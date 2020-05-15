At the May 20 town council meeting the primary issue is one that in many ways has been a decade in the making. With 177 acres of land taken into federal trust for the Lytton tribe, one of the topics of concern has been how the tribe will handle its wastewater.
The council will consider a resolution approving an agreement between the town of Windsor/Windsor Water District and the Lytton Rancheria of California for the extension and provision of wastewater services for residential development and ancillary cultural, community and tribal government facilities on the land located west of Windsor.
The tribe will provide the town with a lump sum of $20 million, which will be primarily used as a “connection fee” to upgrade the current plant to accommodate the needs of the expanded development. Any excess will be applied to use fees as they come along.
The council will also receive a presentation on the 2017-18 biennial Greenhouse Gas Emissions Climate Action Planning Update Report, as well as a report on the town’s economic recovery efforts to address the impacts of COVID-19 on Windsor businesses.
The report comes on the heels of recently announced budget cuts to town government to try to overcome shortfalls from COVID-19.
The next town council meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 20 over Zoom at 6 p.m. To view the full agenda for the meeting, click here.
