Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival has been postponed until June 25 to 27, 2021. Country Summer was meant to take place in June 2020, but when California was hit hard by COVID-19, the annual three-day event was rescheduled for Oct. 23 to 25, 2020.
However, the extension hasn’t solved the challenges.
“Our team worked diligently and secured a top-notch lineup, including most of the same country music entertainers, for the October dates,” said Alan Jacoby, executive producer of Impact Entertainment. “However, fan health and safety are our top priorities. We were hopeful the coronavirus situation would improve significantly, and rules would be relaxed enough for us to stage a spectacular event in October. Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control are prohibiting mass gatherings this year.”
In announcing re-opening rules, California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a four-stage plan. The final phase would end all restrictions allowing for large concert gatherings, but most likely, will not be possible for many months until a vaccine is available, or most people are immune to the virus.
“Our festivals are not social-distancing-oriented events. They’re thousands and thousands of like-minded country music fans coming together for a big celebration,” Jacoby said. “While disappointing for this year, we’re committed to producing a phenomenal fest in 2021.”
However, to make up for the cancellation, organizers will be putting on the Froggy 92.9 SIP (Shelter in Place) Country Summer Radio Fest on June 20 and 21.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 20 and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 21, Froggy 92.9 will feature seven virtual sets by Country Summer-confirmed artists, including headliners Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church and Chris Young.
Radio personalities will also conduct exclusive artist interviews and take a nostalgic look back at six years of Country Summer with video highlights on the station’s website and social media. Especially for out-of-town Country Summer fans, Froggy 92.9 is live streamed at froggy929.com.
Previously purchased three-day passes, single-day tickets, Country Club memberships and upgraded parking for 2020 will be honored for the 2021 dates. Refund options will also be available. For information and updates, visit countrysummer.com, follow Country Summer on social media, email info@countrysummer.com or call 615-815-8925
