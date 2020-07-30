According to a statement from the county of Sonoma, the chances of the county being removed from governor’s watchlist next week are slim. On July 13, the State of California placed Sonoma County on the state watchlist with new restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Sonoma County was given the date of Aug. 2 as the first date the state would consider lifting some of the restrictions.
As Aug. 2 approaches, Sonoma County’s COVID-19 containment is still not where it needs to be in order for state restrictions to lift, according to the statement. It is unlikely that Sonoma County will be taken off the watchlist on Aug. 2 and it is uncertain when the state will consider lifting restrictions.
As of July 30, Sonoma County remains out of compliance with State COVID-19 mitigation requirements. In the last 14 days, the local COVID-19 case rate has been 151.9 per 100,000, which is above the 100-case per 100,000 threshold. COVID-19 hospitalizations are also above the state threshold.
County of Sonoma officials meet regularly with the state on mitigation strategies and restriction updates, according to the statement, and will continue to share information as it becomes available from the state.
As of July 30, there are 2,748 cases in Sonoma County, 1,280 of them active, with 31 deaths. In the 24 hours preceding, the active cases jumped by 86. Of the 67 ICU beds in the county seven are available, and of the 82 ventilators in the county, 58 are available. Out of the total 707 hospital beds, 164 are available.
Hispanic/Latinx people still dominate the case counts, with 69% of total cases in the count. Whites make up 24% and other ethnicities 7%.
The central county (Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati) leads with 55% of cases, while south county (Petaluma and Penngrove) comes in second with 18%. North county (Windsor north to Cloverdale) is third with 9% of cases followed closely by east county (Sonoma, Kenwood, Glen Ellen) at 8% and west county, (Sebastopol, river areas and the coast, with 3%).
The number one infected age group is ages 25 to 44, while cases seem evenly split between the genders.
The top three affected jobs include service and sales (clerical, wait staff, salesperson, cashier, provides a service/interacts with public), farm and agricultural work and healthcare.
Additional Sonoma County COVID-19 statistics can be found here: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/1edbb41952a8417385652279305e878d
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.